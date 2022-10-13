The Greene Technology Center (GTC) held an open house last Thursday from 5 p.m to 7p.m and invited the public to tour the many technical industry driven class rooms it has throughout the campus.
GTC is a satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and is located at 1121 Hal Henard Road.
GTC provides classes in machine tool technology, industrial electricity, welding, health science/nursing, emergency medical services, culinary arts, cosmetology, computer technology, criminal justice, automotive service and even in aviation construction.
The technical school hosts Greeneville City and Greene County high school students from grades nine through 12.
The front cover of GTC brochures read: “Building a Work Ready Community Every Day!”, and “Our Vision: to prepare our students to compete in a local and global economy.” These sentiments were displayed to visitors who got to see how much hands-on technical experience students participate in at the technology center each day.
Kim Bunch Cook, Assistant Principal, spoke about how excited they were to welcome visitors to the school. Cook mentioned how a main goal of GTC is to educate and prepare students who want to pursue careers in manufacturing and other technical industries.
From exposed electrical wiring to a live welding instruction and even a mock crime scene, classrooms were open to tour and view what students have the opportunity to learn and work on at GTC everyday.
Freshmen high school students attend the center in the morning and gain experience in several entry level classes. Once they gain experience in the first level classes and choose a field they want to pursue, they enroll in the higher level classes for the rest of their time in high school.
Many families came out an attended the open house. Principal Aaron Flanary was there and greeted the many visitors. He spoke about new dual programs for Criminal Justice and Cyber Security classes where students can earn credit at Tusculum University after enrolling and successfully gaining credit at GTC.