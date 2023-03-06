Greene Technology Center To Host Open House Thursday Mar 6, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene Technology Center will have an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.The event will feature free food, program tours and a silent auction.Items in the silent auction include a variety of lodging and dining packages, attraction tickets, gift baskets, $100 gift cards for both Aubrey’s and Hobby Lobby, and more.Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund SkillsUSA and HOSA Club dues, registration fees, required apparel, equipment, travel and other club-related expenses. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Finance Auction Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Traffic Must Detour Around Part Of Newport Highway Wednesday Evening Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Lady Devils Get Past Cocke County In OT Johnny Powers Remembered As 'Icon' In South Greene Community Man Enters Guilty Plea To Vehicular Homicide In 2021 Crash