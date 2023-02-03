The Greeneville, Tusculum, Greene County Industrial Development Board is moving forward with plotting the course of a portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property.
During its meeting on Friday afternoon, the board voted unanimously to authorize its chairman, Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, to sign a negotiated letter of intent to be sent to the State of Tennessee's Real Estate Asset Management department's deputy commissioner.
The letter of intent acts as a contract between the state and the IDB to ensure the property will be used to the grant funding's intent from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The 336-acre property at the former Greene Valley site south of Edens Road was recently appraised for $1.5 million. Development of the site could serve as an economic springboard for the area, officials have said. The Greene Valley Developmental Center closed in 2017.
"They want to make sure that they don't sell us this property and then we build residential houses on it. They want to make sure that we do with it what we say we are going to do with it," Corley said.
Part of that process includes ensuring the property will be properly zoned, which Corley said the Tusculum Planning Commission and its planner are already working on.
Corley said Tusculum currently does not have a zoning district that fits the Greene Valley site and what could be developed there.
Corley told the board that presently, Tusculum has only one industrial zone, and that would not fit the potential future developments at the Greene Valley property.
"This has been talked about as a business park, not an industrial park, so we are trying to come up with some sort of zone that fits that," Corley said. "That is in process."
Corley said a type of mixed-use zone or light industrial zone could come out of the process.
Once the negotiated letter of intent is sent to the state and approved, then it will go to the State Planning Commission to be considered for final approval. That will move the property closer to being transferred into local hands.
In addition to authorizing Corley to sign a negotiated letter of intent, the board was informed by Corley of ongoing efforts to develop an "interlocal agreement" between the governments of Tusculum, Greeneville and Greene County.
Corley said that Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith has been leading the effort to put the agreement together.
"The three governments have been developing an interlcoal agreement using the firm Bass, Berry and Sims in Knoxville. It's almost done. They are making some final changes to some things," Corley said. "That's an agreement between the three governments and that's all about dividing expenses and dividing any excess revenues. A big part of that interlocal agreement is to make sure the Greeneville Water Commission provides water and sewer to the property."
Smith said that Greeneville would do its part in getting water and sewer access to the property.
"Greeneville is committed to looking at getting sewer to the property. That is our water commission's commitment," Smith said.
In December, the board was awarded a $100,000 grant for due diligence studies on the 336 acres of undeveloped land.
The Greene County Partnership led the application process for the grant for the local Industrial Development Board.
The funds will be used at former Greene Valley site to carry out archeological and environmental studies.
Once the due diligence study is complete and if it meets state oversight, further grant funding would be approved for the purchase of the property by the state.
The board also approved a set of bylaws for itself.
The board's attorney, Jerry Laughlin, pointed out to Corley previously that the board had not adopted bylaws when it formed.
The bylaws were approved unanimously.