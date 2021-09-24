There is general agreement that a regional treatment facility for those with drug addictions is desperately needed in northeast Tennessee.
The recent settlement of the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit provides money earmarked for local counties and municipalities to address the opioid addiction epidemic, with a rehab center considered a primary priority.
Some advocates for a regional treatment facility have suggested that the former Greene Valley Developmental Center would be an ideal location for such a facility, and could be renovated for that purpose with funds received from the lawsuit.
But the shuttered Greene Valley site in Tusculum is apparently not a front-runner for consideration as a rehabilitation center. Instead, a former inmate work camp in Carter County operated for many years by the Tennessee Department of Correction may be the site chosen. The Carter County Annex, near Roan Mountain, closed in June as part of budgetary cost-cutting actions by the state.
Mayors, county attorneys, judges and district attorney generals from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts were among those who met earlier this month in Jonesborough to discuss how to best use funds from the lawsuit settlement.
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley was among those who attended. Corley said Friday the City of Tusculum received word this week that its share of the lawsuit settlement is $70,000. More populous municipalities and county governments will receive larger sums.
A lawsuit settlement was announced in July just before a trial scheduled in Sullivan County Circuit Court was to begin.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pay out $35 million to governments in nine northeast Tennessee counties that are plaintiffs in the civil action filed in June 2017. The suit was filed to hold painkiller manufacturers accountable for their role in the opioid addiction epidemic.
Tusculum is one of the municipalities that signed on as a plaintiff in the groundbreaking lawsuit. Representatives of the judicial districts included as plaintiffs in the lawsuit attended the meeting last week in Jonesborough.
Ken Baldwin, district attorney general for the 1st Judicial District that includes Carter and Washington counties, was one of the primary speakers at the Sept. 15 meeting, Corley said.
“They were sort of presenting the case that this money could be used for opening an inpatient treatment center for drug addiction. They mentioned Greene County, but said it is not in consideration any more. They are considering a prison camp in Carter County that is no longer used,” Corley said. “That was basically their presentation.”
He said the cost of preparing an existing site for use as an inpatient treatment facility was one consideration discussed by officials at the meeting in Jonesborough.
Greene County is one of four counties in the 3rd Judicial District. District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong also attended the meeting in Jonesborough, and said Friday in an email that nothing has been decided in terms of specific uses for the opioid lawsuit settlement funds.
He characterized the meeting as “more informational” for those who attended, as county government and municipalities decide the most effective use of the settlement money.
“It does appear the Carter County site would require less of an initial investment than rehabbing Greene Valley. But no site was ruled out,” Armstrong said.
The Carter County Annex was a satellite operation of the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City. It housed up to 180 inmates. Also known as the Carter County Work Camp, inmates at the facility provided labor for nonprofit groups and local government departments.
Other opioid painkiller makers named as defendants in the lawsuit have declared bankruptcy. There remains a possibility that Endo Pharmaceuticals will follow suit. The company has until Nov. 2 to do so, but those familiar with the case said it could involve the company having to attempt to recover funds already paid out to the counties and 30 municipalities within them in individual legal actions.
J. Gerard Stranch IV, representing the district attorneys general who filed the lawsuit, said Friday officials have looked at several different options when considering a treatment center.
The shortage of rehab facility beds is acute. It can take up to two years for an offender appearing before a judge and asking for help to receive placement in an inpatient treatment setting.
Stranch, a Kingsport native and managing partner of the Nashville law firm of Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings that represented the district attorneys general, said local leaders are working together to reach a consensus.
“In every county, I have discussed this with the counties and the county attorneys. We are all in agreement we need to do something and we need to do it quickly,” he said. “Everybody is working in good faith to make what they think is an immediate and material change in this community.”
Settlements with other opioid painkiller makers initially named in the suit that have declared bankruptcy are being pursued in appropriate court venues. The Sullivan Baby Doe suit is named for a baby born in Kingsport with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome whose mother was addicted to opiates and is included as a lawsuit plaintiff.
Counties will each get an undisclosed share of the settlement money. Many have already met with municipalities like Tusculum to determine the share each one receives. A population-driven formula has been used in most instances.