The 336 undeveloped acres of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center is anticipated to cost the Greeneville-Tusculum-Greene County Industrial Development Board $150,000.
Only the undeveloped land south of Edens Road is being considered in talks between the State of Tennessee and the Industrial Development Board (IDB). The portion of the property that includes the former Greene Valley facilities and buildings is not being considered for sale by the State.
The $150,000 price tag is tentative, and nothing has been made final or officially announced by the state, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
“We are attempting to be as open and transparent as we can with the public at this stage without jeopardizing any future dealing with the property. We would defer to Governor Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development on any formal announcements,” Morrison said.
The tentative deal would be through a 90%-10% matching grant based on the fair market value of the property.
According to Morrison, any property at the former Greene Valley site must be sold at fair market value and the revenue from the sale must go back into the perpetual care of the residents of the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD). This was stipulated in the federal settlement that closed Greene Valley in 2017. The money from selling the property may not be used for anything else.
Therefore, when the state sells any of the property, it must be sold at fair market value and the proceeds from that sale must go to the DIDD.
The state and DIDD initially appraised the property at $3.3 million based on its possible future use, not based on how it currently exists. According to Morrison, this made the property appraise at a much higher cost than it normally would.
“We objected to that method of appraisal as not being fair as the future use of the property could somewhat change,” Morrison said.
As a result, a second appraisal was conducted. The second appraisal based the value of the property on how the land currently exists, and was valued at $1.5 million. The state and DIDD agreed to the $1.5 million second appraisal.
That $1.5 million number is what would be used for a possible 90%-10% matching grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Under that arrangement, the state economic development agency would buy the land, then grant the property to the local IDB for the 10% matching amount, or $150,000.
The IDB would have to decide how to come up with the $150,000 in funding. The funding would come in some combination, either weighted or evenly split, from Greeneville, Tusculum and Greene County.
However, the situation could still change, and nothing about a prospective deal has been finalized at this point.
“All of this is simply a tentative way that we expect this could develop. It is not final. Things could still change,” Morrison said.
Whatever shape the final deal takes, Morrison said, it would not require a tax increase for Greene County residents.
“This will not require a tax increase. We are going to continue to make strategic investments to make what we have more valuable, so we do not have to adjust the tax rate as often as has occurred in the past,” Morrison said. “When you manage things properly, then you have the funds available to take advantage of opportunities that are presented to you.”
Morrison emphasized that getting the property under local control is his main priority.
“Having this property in the hands of local control would be much better than not having any control or influence on what goes on out there,” Morrison said. “This would give local people a say.”