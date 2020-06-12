Greener On The Other Side Jun 12, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The grass is indeed greener on the other side of a fence on Mt. Hebron Road. It also appears to be tastier to the white crow craning its neck between the fence wires to chomp on the greener stuff Thursday evening. Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Body Found In Vehicle Sunday Morning Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Naked Woman, Man Charged With Drug Counts Hammonds Steps Down As Greeneville Football Coach Arnold 'Big A' Shelton (Died: June 4, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.