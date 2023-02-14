A collaborative community effort has created a new series of English-speaking classes for adults in Greeneville and Greene County.
GreeneSpeaks will officially launch with orientation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Greeneville High School.
The series of nine classes begins Thursday, March 2, and ends Thursday, May 4. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Thursday night.
Cost for the entire program is $10.
Through these classes, GreeneSpeaks hopes to give a confident voice to those who often struggle with communicating their needs in a new language.
Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership, stressed that this program is for residents of the entire community, both city and county.
He explained that retired and current Spanish teachers are serving the classes, but the program is for more than the Latino population.
Anyone who needs help with speaking English is welcome to register, he said, noting for example that assistance also is available for those who speak Ukrainian.
Taylor also mentioned a large number of high school students who have volunteered to provide peer tutoring and child care services for the program. He commended the students for their great leadership skills.
Free child care is offered for children in grades kindergarten and higher, but space is limited.
Orientation on Feb. 23 will be held in the GHS cafeteria, 210 Tusculum Blvd.
To register for the classes, call HOLA Lakeway of Morristown at 423-621-9065.
In addition to the Greene County Partnership and HOLA Lakeway, agencies who have collaborated to make this program possible are: George Clem Multicultural Alliance, GreeneLEAF, Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, the Recruiting Hispanics To Achieve (RHiTA) program of Walters State Community College, and United Way of Greene County.