Carol Susong, former recorder and finance director for Greeneville, assists Citizens Academy students Connie Bartley, center, and Beverly Selmeski with reading interesting snippets from town archives as part of a session about town administration during the 2019 Citizens Academy.
The Town of Greeneville is accepting applications for its Citizens Academy, allowing the public to learn how the town government operates.
The free nine-week program will begin with an orientation on Aug. 11 and end with a graduation on Oct. 6, according to a news release.
Classes will meet at 6 p.m. each Thursday night for nine weeks in differing locations, depending on the class topic.
Interested residents must apply to be eligible to attend. Applications are available at the Roby Center or at the town’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov, under “How To Apply.”
Class space is limited and the deadline to apply is Aug. 5.
The tentative class schedule includes:
Aug. 11, Orientation:
Icebreaker games, an introduction to the topics to be featured in each class and an overview of the town and its governmental structure. Location is the board room at Town Hall.
Aug. 18, Planning, Building & Development Department, Roby Center, Library:
Learn the roles of the city planner, building inspector, Planning Commission and Historic Zoning Commission, plus the services provided by the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, and the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. Location is Roby Center/Library.
Aug. 26, Public Works, Airport:
Learn about garbage collection, street maintenance and the operations of the Greeneville Municipal Airport. Location is the Public Works department on Summer Street and the Airport.
Sept. 1, Administration/Recorder:
Meet the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, city administrator, and town recorder, learn more about the budgeting process and take a rare look at historical records. Location is Town Hall.
Sept. 8, Parks & Recreation:
Learn about recreational programs and take a tour of the city parks and recreational facilities. Starting location is EastView Recreation Center.
Sept. 15, History Night:
Downtown walking tour of historic sites led by Beverly and Wilhelmina Williams. Starting location is the Big Spring area behind the library.
Sept. 22, Fire:
Learn about the operations, apparatus, and staff of the fire department. Location is Central Fire Station on Summer Street.
Sept. 29, Police:
Learn about the operations, equipment, and staff of the police department. Location is the Greeneville Police Department.
Oct. 6, Graduation:
Certificates of completion will be awarded, and refreshments will be served. A trivia challenge will test what the students learned in the academy. Location is the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light & Power System headquarters.
For more information on the Greeneville Citizens Academy, contact program coordinator Amy Rose, public relations manager, at 423-783-2860 or arose@greenevilletn.gov.