The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee declined to give a portion of the newly purchased former Takoma Hospital campus to Greeneville Adventist Academy during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The matter was not recommended to go before the County Commission.
The property in question was the former Seventh-day Adventist Church building located at 303 Takoma Ave. behind the former Takoma Hospital and in front of the Adventist Academy.
The principal of Greeneville Adventist Academy, Randy Nomura, discussed the prospect of the county giving the building to the academy during the meeting.
Nomura told the committee that the academy wants the property due to space restrictions it faces with its current enrollment. He said the academy has seen an increase in student enrollment every year for the past four years.
“We currently have over 90 students enrolled in the school,” Nomura said.
Nomura explained that the academy wanted to use the building to house its music program, and that the area would provide more parking for the academy, which struggles with parking when holding events.
Nomura told the committee that he previously had discussions with Wellmont Health Systems and Ballad Health, the two former owners of the building. Nomura said that verbal agreements had been reached with officials from the two systems that the building would at some point pass to the academy. However, he acknowledged that there are no written records or contracts with any entity saying the old church building would be given to the school.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said the county was not made aware of any such agreement before it purchased the former Takoma Hospital campus with plans to turn it into headquarters for county government and other agencies.
“Any type of deal or existing agreement about the old church building was never discussed or mentioned in talking with Ballad about this property purchase,” Morrison said. “Because this is now public property, we cannot divest it or give it away.”
“It would be hard. It would be very difficult to do so,” County Attorney Roger Woolsey said.
The county already has a use in mind for the building.
Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery told the committee that the current plan is to place the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Office in the former church building. It is required by state law that the county provide a space and support for the UT Extension Office, and Lowery noted that the old church building fits the needs of UT Extension due to its need for a kitchen in which to teach canning, cooking and nutrition classes.
“Since we do have a use for the building and we have to be careful with what we do with taxpayer money, I don’t think it would fly with the commission to give this building away. Therefore, I don’t think we should take it to them,” committee member and Greene County Commissioner Robin Quillen said. “That said, I will say that I am very sorry for the situation.”
“It is too bad that when the health systems left that the school has been left hanging, but we can’t turn the clock back,” committee member and County Commissioner Dale Tucker said. “I am sympathetic, but the UT Extension service has been told that is their building moving forward.”
Morrison explained that the building could possibly be sold in the future, but there are no plans for that currently.
“It may not always be this way, but I can’t provide a vision or timeline on that. I think everyone wishes we could snap our fingers and do something benevolent for the school and church, but we can’t do that,” Morrison said.
Morrison assured Nomura that Greene County would be exemplary neighbors once it moves into the former Takoma campus.
“I can tell you this; we are going to be the best neighbors that you have ever had. I can assure that. That’s a promise,” Morrison said.