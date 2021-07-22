Pilots coming through the Greeneville Municipal Airport will soon have a new and easier way to refuel their airplanes.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority accepted a $32,000 project bid for a self-serve fueling station at its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Work on the project will begin as soon as possible.
The accepted bid is from Rebel Services LLC, a company from Ripley, Mississippi.
The $32,000 project will not cost the airport a single dollar.
Ninety-five percent of the cost of the project will be paid for through grant funding from the federal government and state government. The remaining 5% of the project cost will be paid for by Phillips Petroleum.
Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Howlett shared his excitement about the upgrade coming to the airport.
“This upgrade will provide more convenience for pilots that visit our airport,” Howlett said.
Howlett explained that currently, pilots must wait on someone from the airport to help them refuel in a process that can cause lengthy wait times. If a pilot is looking to refuel their aircraft at night, this process can take even longer as someone may have to drive to the airport from their home to help them refuel.
“This new system does not require anyone from the airport be present,” Howlett said.
The new self-serve fueling station will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
“You don’t have to wait on someone to fill up your car at a gas station. You swipe your credit card, pump your gas, and then leave,” Howlett said. “This new pump will work in the exact same way, except you’re filling up an airplane.”
The airport also hopes that this new pump system will bring in more revenue for the airport.
Howlett said that since fuel will be more readily available, more fuel will be sold, which will lead to an increase in revenue for the airport.
In other business, the Airport Authority accepted a $15,000 grant from the State of Tennessee that will be used for routine maintenance. This is annual funding from the state that is used by the airport for maintenance and upkeep each year.