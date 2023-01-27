The Greeneville Airport Authority Board voted to change the leadership of the Greeneville Municipal Airport during a called meeting Friday afternoon.
The board's vote was split, with three members voting in favor of removing current Airport Manager Steven Neesen from the position and two members voting against Neesen's removal.
Airport Authority Board Chairman Jeff Hollett, board member Paul McAfee, and board member West Hope voted to remove Neeson from the position of airport manager and reassign him to a "crew leader" position.
Board members Sherry Hensley and Jimmy Collins voted against removing Neesen as airport manager.
According to Hollett, the move stemmed from concerns over the performance of "things happening at the airport."
Hollett said the board members each individually conferred with Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith and Human Resources Director Patsy Fuller, and Hollett said he believed members got a consistent message "which has led us to make a motion to make some changes at the airport."
Hope mentioned issues with "timeliness" and "details" as reasons for the change.
However, Hensley noted that the airport had seen "a lot of improvements over the last couple years."
Collins said that in his conversations about the airport's leadership he had said that he would like for Neesen to get more training in the position.
Numerous members of the public who use the airport attended the meeting and voiced support for Neesen.
Hollett said that it was the intent of the board for Neesen to stay on as airport manager until a new manager is found.
Neesen, who attended the meeting, said that he didn't know if such an arrangement "could exist."
Neesen took the position of airport manager in 2020.
Under Neesen's leadership, the Greeneville airport turned a profit for the first time in its 55-year history.
Neesen noted that $121,000 had also been added in cash balance "since last year."
Neesen also said that airport's fixed base operator building and the airport itself was "in better shape than it has ever been" and that grant funding had been utilized to make many of the improvements.
"I think that in my capabilities there is growth. Absolutely, there has been growth and all of kind of good things happening at the airport," Neesen.
John Thomas, who has been an airport user for seven years, spoke in support of Neesen and all the airport employees and their improvement of the airport over the past few years.
"These people have made bricks without straw and they are to be commended for it, not punished," Thomas said.
See Monday's edition of The Greenville Sun for more details on the meeting.