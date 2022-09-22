The Greeneville Airport Authority board discussed obtaining a “VirTower” Airport Operations Tracking System. The system would provide landing and takeoff detection and runway and taxiway detection. It would also provide recording of each individual touch and go operation along with low approaches and missed approaches. According to Greeneville Municipal Airport Manager Steven Neeson the VirTower system acts as a kind of virtual air traffic control tower and recorder. The system would record all airside pavement utilization by aircraft including accurate timestamps for all movements. The system could also record all based aircraft on the airport and number of days flown per year. “It’s a great product and a great way to track our traffic in and out of the airport. It can help us keep tabs on all traffic,” Greeneville Airport Authority board member Wes Hope said, ”It would show transit and base customers. About 85% or better of the traffic that uses the airport would be traceable.” The system also tracks air traffic with address location and aircraft tracks indicating altitude, airspeed, vertical rate, flight number, n-number registration, transponder code and time. The system would help in record keeping and assist the airport in dealing with any possible complaints. “If someone does a low flyover or we get some other complaint, we can pull it up right quick and say it is or it’s not from our airport. It has up-to-the-minute accuracy on crashes, too,” Airport Authority board member Paul Mcafee said. The system would help in automatic record keeping and traffic tracking, according to Neeson. Currently, most traffic record keeping has to be done manually with pen and paper records. “We would be able to look at our operations numbers and the more accurate and higher those numbers are then the more grant funding you are eligible for,” Neeson said. “It does a lot of things. It helps us grow and improve our business and relationships with our customers,” Hope said. “It also helps limit our liability with accurate record keeping.” The Airport Authority board will review three softwares and their costs, the VirTower system along with two others, before making a decision. “Are there other softwares out there that we should also consider and do they have different prices?” Airport Authority chairman Jeff Hollett said. “It would be nice to see a demonstration of three different products to help us make our decision.” Neeson told the board that he would get internet links to three different systems that the board could review. He also noted that he would get price quotes for the three different systems to present to the board at its October meeting. The board also heard a presentation on the Greeneville Airport Ambassador Program that was presented by David Bryant. The program would see active members of the aviation community that are based at the Greeneville Municipal Airport be encouraged to interact with local and regional aircraft owners and pilots to promote the Greeneville Airport. Ambassadors would carry cards to distribute that could include perks of the Greeneville Airport and be redeemable for possible discounts on fuel or other airport services. Also, indirectly the goal would be to introduce the flying public and businesses to the Town of Greeneville, plus current and future businesses that are located here, according to Bryant. The ambassadors would not only promote the airport through the cards when interacting with the aviation community, but with the local community, as well. Certain qualifications would have to be met to become an ambassador. Neeson said that the airport would work to implement some form of the ambassador program in the future.
