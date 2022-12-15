The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority is exploring options for building new hangars at Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The hangars being considered would be “box hangars” which are able to hold multiple airplanes, according to Greeneville Airport Manager Steven Neesen.
Jason Bennett of Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood provided the Airport Authority board with rough estimates for the construction of three box hangars at the Greeneville Airport during the board’s meeting Wednesday.
Bennett presented the board with two possibilities for constructing the hangars, one option included constructing the hangars as three separate buildings with space between them while the second option included building the hangars side by side with no space between them, but including a dividing wall between each hangar.
The rough estimate for building the hangars as three separate units was $2.3 million, and the estimate for building the hangers side by side with dividing walls was $2 million.
Bennett also estimated an additional cost of about $180,000 for site preparation and paving.
Bennett said the cost of hangars is unusually high right now and that waiting to begin the project could be beneficial as he believed costs would be likely to decrease in the coming year.
“I was a little surprised at the price of the hangars, but I do know things aren’t cheap right now,” Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett said.
Of the three hangars being considered, two would have dimensions of 60 feet by 80 feet and one would have dimensions of 60 feet by 100 feet.
New hangars are being considered to allow for more business at the airport.
“All our hangars are full right now,” Neesen said.
With all hangars at capacity, including both corporate and personal use hangars, the airport is looking to create more space for planes.
The box hangars being considered would be used by businesses and corporations. Neesen said that numerous companies are looking to have the ability to operate at the Greeneville Airport.
Box hangars are meant for the larger aircraft that come with corporate use.
A state grant could be utilized to pay for the development of the site, but not the hangars, according to Hollett.
“They will help us get the site ready but they aren’t going to help us build the hangars,” Hollett said.
There are two possible options in paying for the construction of the hangars. One option would be through a bond issuance through the Town of Greeneville, and the other option would be through what Neesen referred to as a “land lease agreement.”
If the land lease option were chosen, the companies interested at locating at the airport would pay for the construction of the hangars and form a lease agreement with the airport for the property. The airport would be paid rent and see additional revenues through fuel purchases.
Neesen said that he hopes the new hangars would increase the airport’s revenue.
The Airport Authority asked Bennett to return to them at a future meeting with more specific numbers about costs and revenues related to the project at a future meeting.
The airport’s newly purchased “VirTower” Airport Operations Tracking System is now up and running, according to Neesen.
The system will provide landing and takeoff detection and runway and taxiway detection.
It will also provide recording of each individual touch-and-go operation along with low approaches and missed approaches.
The VirTower system acts as a kind of virtual air traffic control tower and recorder, airport officials say.
Neesen and Airport Authority board members said they were satisfied with the system’s performance so far.
“This is a big improvement for us. We were recording all operations by hand before,” Hollett said. “I think this is going to be a good investment for us.”