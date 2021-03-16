The future direction for the Austin-Malone hangar will be discussed Wednesday by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The authority will meet at 4 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application. The public is invited to attend, and those interested may contact Airport Manager Steven Neesen for link information at 423-823-9310.
On the agenda is consideration of the future direction for the Austin-Malone hangar at the airport. A question has arisen in relation to a request by a business at the airport for securing a larger hangar space. The hangar is next in size to the T-hangars among those available for rent. The hangar is currently rented.
Also on the agenda is an update about the final invoice from PDC Consultants for its work on a new hangar construction project. The Airport Authority voted to discontinue the project last month.