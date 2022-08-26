Greeneville Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the fixed-base operator building at the Greeneville Municipal Airport, 246 Airport Road.The Airport Authority board will discuss finalizing security system improvement plans. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority Operator Airport Authority Building Law Building Industry Architecture Plan Security System Improvement Meeting Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years