Greeneville Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday Oct 13, 2022 22 hrs ago The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will have a discussion on Virtower & other software and review the airport's minimum standards.