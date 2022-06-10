Greeneville Airport Authority To Meet Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the fixed-base operator building at the Greeneville Municipal Airport, 246 Airport Road.The Airport Authority board will consider a budget for tree removal at the airport during the meeting. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Building Airport Authority Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority Law Aeronautics Building Industry Architecture Airport Budget Operator Greeneville Municipal Airport Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car 'Mystery Guest' Mike Pence Surprises Scholars, Police Demolition Begins To Make Way For Crowfoot Alley Parking Lot Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Rheatown Road Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.