Greeneville Airport Authority Will Meet Wednesday Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will discuss insurance and hangar layout updates during the meeting.The board's November meeting was postponed because of a lack of a quorum due to illness among board members. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Municipal Airport Hangar Aeronautics Transports Law Authority Greeneville Light & Power Update Insurance Board Layout Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Santa Claus Star Of Greeneville Christmas Parade Crenlo, Isaiah 117 House Floats Parade Award-Winners