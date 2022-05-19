The Greeneville Municipal Airport’s budget is likely to be 7% larger in Fiscal Year 2023 than in Fiscal Year 2022.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority Board reviewed its possible FY23 budget at its meeting Wednesday, but did not approve the budget.
If the current budget is approved without changes, expenditures at the Greeneville Airport will increase about 7%.
Even with expenditures increasing at the airport, the Airport Authority will decrease the amount of funding it requests from the Town of Greeneville by about $10,000.
In the FY22 budget, the Airport Authority requested $50,000 from the Town of Greeneville, but in FY23 the Airport Authority is requesting $40,000 from the town.
“This is a part of our plan to get the airport to financial independence, that is our major goal,” Airport Authority Board Chairman Jeff Hollett said.
The Airport Authority budgeted about $1.2 million in expenditures in FY22, but in FY23 plans to budget slightly under $1.3 million.
Although expenditures are rising and the amount of town funding is decreasing, the Airport Authority is going to try to avoid passing costs to customers and airport users.
“Costs are going higher right now, but we are looking to avoid increases in hangar rentals in the budget,” Hollett said. “We are going to try to hold hangar leases and rents where they are. We are going to try to absorb that cost.”
The main way the Airport Authority will look to absorb costs is through increasing fuel sales at the airport.
“We have seen a positive trend in fuel sales over the past few months. Revenues are going up,” Hollett said. “The hope is revenues exceed expenditures next year.”
The Greeneville Municipal Airport began leasing a fuel truck and offering a self-service fuel station on the tarmac in 2021.
The $32,000 self-service fuel station was approved by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority in July 2021 and began operations in November 2021.
The station did not cost the airport a penny to install.
Ninety-five percent of the cost of the project was paid for through grant funding from the federal government and state government. The remaining 5% of the project cost was paid for by Phillips Petroleum.
As a result, pilots coming through Greeneville now have a new and easier way to refuel their aircraft.
The new self-service system does not require anyone to be present at the airport.
The service is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The airport also began leasing a jet fuel truck with a 3,000-gallon fuel tank for about $1,500 per month.
The truck does not leave the airport property, and helps expedite fuel delivery to aircraft at the airport.
The lease is structured as a pay-to-own three year lease. At the end of the three years, the airport can purchase the truck for $1.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority also approved a new fee structure in December 2021 that took effect in January 2022. Though not expected to be a major revenue generator, the few thousands of dollars of revenue from the fees will help the airport in its journey toward financial independence.
Before the fee structure was approved, Greeneville Municipal Airport had no official fee structure for those coming through the airport.
The new fees include tie down, main hangar, facility, call out, ground power unit, and nightly hangar fees.
However, some fees are offset for patrons who purchase fuel at the airport.
The fees are for transient aircraft only. The new fee structure does not apply to aircraft that use Greeneville Municipal Airport as their base airport.