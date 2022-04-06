Cal Doty resigned as a Greeneville alderman Tuesday and announced his intention to run for mayor.
Doty resigned from his seat as a 1st Ward Alderman at the conclusion of Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. He won election to a second term in the 1st Ward in 2021.
Doty said he will be moving out of the 1st Ward and into a different part of Greeneville, in the 2nd Ward, in October, meaning he would no longer be eligible to serve as alderman in the 1st Ward.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint someone to fill the seat and the remainder of Doty’s term. No timeline for doing so was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
Doty said he was resigning “with great sadness” and that it had been a great honor to serve the people of Greeneville during his time on the board.
However, Doty said he planned to enter the race for Greeneville mayor after resigning. Under the rules laid out in Greeneville’s town charter, no sitting alderman may run for mayor.
He enters a race in which two candidates have already filed, incumbent Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and David Crum.
Petitions are currently being issued for the Aug. 4 state and federal primary and non-partisan municipal elections in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim
The qualifying deadline for candidates in the municipal elections is Thursday at noon.