The Town of Greeneville and Greene County have announced their 240th birthday, marked by the settlement and founding of the county and town in April 1783, will be celebrated on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
The day was announced as the official founding anniversary of 240 years by a proclamation at the most recent meeting of Town of Greeneville City Council. Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison signed the proclamation and presented it to Greene County Historian Tim Massey.
The event will be held on College Street.
“History comes alive for this event with activities in Historic Greeneville along College Street near Church Street at the State of Franklin Capitol, The Roby Fitzgerald Center, Old Harmony Cemetery, and Rock City’s Food Truck and Tap & Lounge,” a press release from the Town of Greeneville says. “Meet people portraying historical figures of the county’s founding and naming, such as Daniel Kennedy, Waightstill Avery, General Nathanael Greene, and others. See the political struggles of becoming a county play out at the State of Franklin Capitol building. See how people dressed, the music they played, and how adults and children passed time.”
The Sons of the American Revolution will participate in the day with a grave marking for Hezekiah Balch, who was the founder of Greeneville College in 1794. Local historical groups and museums will attend with informational booths.
Children can participate in an outdoor history photo scavenger hunt, an art contest at The Roby Fitzgerald Center, and the collecting of funny trading cards of local interest. Free cupcakes and ice cream will top off the event, according to the press release.
The schedule for Saturday’s celebration includes:
- 10 a.m. – Welcome and celebration kickoff with town, county, and state officials.
- 10:30 a.m. – Meet historical figures at the State of Franklin Capitol and at the Big Spring; Participate in a photo scavenger hunt in the area; Enter the children’s art contest at the Roby Fitzgerald Center (materials provided); Cupcakes and ice cream served.
- 2 p.m. – Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) grave marking for Hezekiah Balch at the Old Harmony Cemetery.
- 2:30 p.m. – Scavenger hunt and art contest winners announced at events conclusion.
The event is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.
Rock City Food Truck and Tap & Lounge will be offering a special for attendees of this event, according to the press release.
For more information about the event, contact Christina Potts with the Town of Greeneville at cpotts@greenevilletn.gov .