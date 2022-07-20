The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman approved an allocation of $150,000 to move a waterline near Hardin Park during its meeting Tuesday.
The board elected to apply the funds from a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and American Recovery Plan grant to move a large main waterline that runs through Hardin Park.
Greeneville Parks and Recreation identified the major waterline and the significant berm it creates between Hardin Park and a Parks and Recreation maintenance area, and the future location of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville, according to Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
The berm acts as a significant barrier between the park and the new club location, according to Smith.
Moving the waterline would allow the berm to be removed in order to create better continuity between the park and the future club facility.
Alderman Scott Bullington, who is the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, abstained from voting on the measure to avoid a conflict of interest.
Superintendent of the Greeneville Water Commission Laura White told the board that work on the major line could affect water availability to multiple GWC customers and customers of certain utility districts, such as Glen Hills, Cross Anchor, and Old Knox utility districts.
White said that Greeneville Water Commission crews would aim to complete work in a single day in order to lessen water interruption.
In May, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a little over $2 million in projects through the grant for the Greeneville Water Commission out of a total of $2.3 million available through the grant.
The movement of the waterline will be funded through the approximately $300,000 in undesignated funds for other projects still left available.
The funding remaining after the water line project is yet to be allocated to a project.
The board also solidified a timeline for discussing possible changes to the town charter.
"We don't want to talk nuts and bolts of possible charter changes today, but about a timeline," Smith told the board.
Amending the charter would be a lengthy process.
Charter changes must be approved by Tennessee legislature, and according to Smith, the earliest any changes could likely be enacted would be spring 2023.
The board agreed with Smith to hold a special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September to have a public hearing and discussion on possible changes to the town charter, with a follow-up meeting and hearing being held in October to discuss any further possible changes.
It would then be November before the board is able to vote to send proposed changes to the legislature.
The board would hold a final vote to adopt the changes formally after the changes pass through the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate and the charter is signed by the governor.
"Basically what it amounts to is we decide what we want to do, it goes to Nashville, it goes through their legal department, then it goes to the state legislature where they vote on it, then it has to be signed by the governor before it comes back to us and we vote to finalize it," Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said. "We need to nail down what we want to have presented to the state legislature."
Daniels encouraged residents to attend the public hearings on the changes to give their feedback on possible charter changes.
The following possible changes could be made to the charter:
- Moving Ward 2 and mayoral elections to the same year as U.S. presidential elections
- Moving Ward 1 elections to even-year, non-presidential-election years
- Moving from ward elections to at-large elections
- Removing the prohibition against a sitting alderman running for mayor
- Allowing for a sitting alderman to run for alderman and mayor at the same time
- Reviewing the other elections in Greeneville, such as water commission and school board, to determine if those elections can be moved to even years to completely remove odd-year elections in the town
- Consider amending the town borrowing limit of 5% of total assessed property value
The specific date of the first public hearing and discussion of the possible changes has not yet been set.