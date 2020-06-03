The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a “minimalist” budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year on first reading Tuesday.
The board passed a $24 million budget for the coming fiscal year, which is about $2 million less than the current budget. To balance the budget, $374,926 from the town’s fund balance reserves will be used.
As part of the budgetary action, the board approved a property tax rate that is unchanged from the current rate. The property tax rate will remain at $2.1775 per $100 of assessed value.
“This is most unique budget process that I have been part of in my nine years,” said City Administrator Todd Smith. “It is no mystery that COVID-19 has affected every aspect of life and in the budget process in terms of budget projections, revenues and other economic factors.
“With that said, you have a pretty minimalist budget because of we are looking at 5% projection in sales tax revenue based on our best projections for next year,” he continued.
Those revenue projections led to a request for department heads within the town to reduce their proposed by 1.5% of what they were allocated during this fiscal year, Smith said.
In other business, the board approved rate changes for fire protection by the Greeneville Fire Department to properties outside the corporate limits and a loan to the Industrial Development Board to provide tax increment financing for the Chick-fil-A restaurant project.
The board also heard a presentation from Tommy Bennett about the possibility of having a monthly cruise-in event on Tusculum Boulevard.
A cruise-in event a few weeks ago brought out a few hundred people, including families, Bennett said. What would be planned would be a family event perhaps one Saturday a month, he said, and businesses he has contacted on Tusculum Boulevard would be in favor of it.
With the movie theaters closed and the inability to hold other events due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bennett said, the cruise-in could still be held with people able to social distance.
There are a number of car enthusiasts in Greene County, and Bennett said he hopes that young people will also get involved. The event could provide a positive activity that could help nurture self esteem and character, he added.
Agreeing that the idea is worth pursuing, the aldermen asked Bennett to continue to talk with town officials and bring a proposal with dates and further details back to the board.
BUDGET DETAILS
The 2020-21 fiscal year budget includes no employee pay increases and no cost of living pay increase, Smith said. Pay adjustments called for in a salary schedule approved late last year by the board have been frozen and will not be applied for this fiscal year, he added.
The budget also does not include any large capital expenditures. Two projects, a new fire station and the first phase of the Downtown Redevelopment Project, are both at a point in which the design documents are almost completed, Smith said.
Town officials expected construction would begin in the coming fiscal year, but both projects have been placed on hold for the coming year. However, he said, if the economy does improve, plans for those projects can be revisited.
Smith said he would recommend the board evaluate the budget and economic situation in several months.
“I suggest that you pass the budget with the expectation that come October, we as the staff and the board take another look at budget and make adjustments if necessary,” he said.
By October, there will be a better idea of what revenues will be and hopefully, the economy will be improving, Smith said.
Smith thanked the departments heads for their work and making tough choices to put together the budgets and the work of the recorder and finance office to put together the document.
FIRE CONTRACT
The board approved proposed rate increases for limited fire protection contracts. These agreements allow residents, businesses or other institutions within four miles outside the town’s corporate limits to have the Greeneville Fire Department respond to fire calls at their properties.
Fire Marshall David Seems told the board that the rates have not been changed in many years and the proposal would change the residential rates to be calculated based on square footage the commercial ones now are.
For a 1,500 square-foot home, the rate would increase from $125 to $150, he said. There are houses that are up to 6,000 to 7,000 square feet that have the contracts, Weems noted.
In addition, the proposed changes would institute a charge for responding to multiple false alarm calls over a designated amount of time, he said. The department already has a similar charge for repeated false alarms at residences or businesses within the corporate limits.
The proposal called for a warning letter to be sent after the second incident of responding to a false alarm with a $25 charge beginning at the third false alarm. The charge would increase with each false alarm in the designated time period, which was originally proposed as 30 days.
Mayor W.T. Daniels said he was concerned about the false alarm charge beginning at the third incident. Each trip to respond to a false alarm is an expense for the Fire Department in both equipment and personnel, he said, suggesting that the warning be given the first time with the charge beginning on the second incident. The cost of responding to a false alarm is about $16-$17, it was noted.
The board agreed with the mayor and approved the proposed rates with the change suggested for the false alarm charges and changing the time period for the false alarms from 30 days to 180 days.
In other business, the board gave its approval for making a 10-year loan of $200,000 to the Industrial Development Board for the tax increment financing for the Chick-fil-A restaurant project in the Crockett Crossing shopping center.
The board, Greene County Commission and the Industrial Development Board approved the financing as part of an economic impact plan for the project earlier this year.
Smith explained that the amount to be financed is typically borrowed from a financial institution. However, the board can also provide the loan rather than have it come from a bank or credit union, he said.
With the loan, the town would recoup the amount while also earning 2.5% interest, he said.
The board also approved a retail package store certificate of compliance for Westside Package Store on West Andrew Johnson Highway. According to town ordinances, the certificate has to be approved by the board for a new package store or, as in this case, the transfer of ownership.