The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved $500,000 in funding to be used for Greeneville Light and Power’s new broadband internet project during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The funding will be taken out of the Town of Greenville’s American Rescue Plan funds, and will help GLPS cover the entirety of Greenville with broadband.
GLPS had initially requested $300,000 for the project, but GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin told the board Tuesday that a contribution of $500,000 would allow GLPS to provide broadband to everyone inside the city limits of Greeneville, rather than almost everyone.
“There are some small areas inside the Town of Greeneville that we would not be able to cover without the additional $200,000,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin told the board the initial buildout to cover Greeneville will be able to serve about 25% of all GLPS customers, which translates to about 9,100 customers.
“The intent of this initial project is to be able to eventually go beyond Greeneville and out into the county with this service,” Bowlin said.
Alderman Tim Teague agreed that providing the service to rural areas of the county was important.
“There are people that live in the county that still have to use DSL, so if something happens to their phone line then they are out of work,” Teague said. “That’s why it’s so important we get this started and out to the people who need it.”
The board approved the funding unanimously.
“I think this will be great because Greeneville needs competition with internet services. We saw with the pandemic that internet service and price was not very competitive,” Alderman Scott Bullington said.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton noted that her husband had been working at home for years using the internet.
“My husband has been working from home for 12 years, so this is not a new thing for us. To be able to offer this service to remote workers is such a fantastic way for Greeneville to provide for our taxpayers,” Girton said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the rezoning of a property on West Vann Road on first reading. A second reading and public hearing will be held at the next meeting of the board.
The property is currently split-zoned, with approximately 25% zoned R-2, medium density residential, and the remaining 75% zoned R-1, low density residential. The owner of the parcel requested that the property be entirely rezoned to R-2. An R-2 designation would permit more homes to be built in a future subdivision planned at the property as minimum lot size would be reduced to 12,000 square feet.
The board also approved the appointments of Bowlin and Teague to the Greeneville, Tusculum, Greene County Industrial Development Board, which will deal with the possible takeover, from the State of Tennessee, of the undeveloped land at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Greenville Mayor W.T. Daniels will also serve on the IDB.
“Thank you both for being willing to serve on that board and hopefully that will get started soon,” Daniels said.
Daniels also complimented the Parks and Recreation Department on successfully hosting the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, and commented on the success of the New Year’s Eve festivities downtown.
“I want to congratulate Butch Patterson and his staff at Parks and Rec on the success of the Ladies Classic. I was down there about every night, and it was fantastic. I think it was the best I’ve seen it. It was outstanding,” Daniels said. “Our New Year’s Eve celebration was also good. The fireworks show and everything went over great. I believe it was one of the best we’ve had.”