The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the installation of a Safe Haven “baby box” in Greeneville Fire Station 3 during its meeting Tuesday and instructed City Administrator Todd Smith to work out a contract for the installation of the box with Town of Greeneville Attorney Ron Woods.
Madi Bakker and Lauren Bible made a presentation to the board on behalf of Safe Haven about the baby boxes. Bakker is the daughter of Greeneville Alderman Tim Teague.
The box is meant to be a place where a mother can legally place their child if they feel they cannot care for the child properly.
“The baby box is designed to legally permit a mother in crisis to safely and anonymously surrender their newborn,” Bakker said.
Bakker noted that the baby boxes are usually installed on the exterior wall of a fire department station, a police station or a hospital.
Safe Haven is a nonprofit organization. The organization installed its first baby box in 2016, and over 125 babies have been surrendered in baby boxes across the nation since then.
Bakker said that there is currently only one baby box installed in Tennessee. The single baby box in the state was installed in Knoxville in February.
Bible said that by installing a baby box in one of the town’s fire stations that Greeneville “would be a leader in the state” in helping mitigate dangerous child abandonments.
During the presentation, the two women explained that when a baby is placed in the box, an alarm is sounds in the fire station and that an alert would be sent to Greene County 911 Central Dispatch. If no one is present at the fire station, a first responder would be dispatched to retrieve the baby from the box within minutes.
Bakker noted that the babies placed in baby boxes are placed in the foster system and become eligible for adoption.
In speaking with Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley, Smith and Teague said Shipley conveyed to them that the Fire Department approved of having a baby box and that the desired location would be in a wall of Station 3, which sits on the 11-E Bypass.
Bakker agreed that the location would work well for the box as the station’s close proximity to the four-lane highway would allow it to conveniently serve women coming from Washington County or elsewhere.
The women also noted in the presentation that the box has clear signage on the outside that tells women to leave quickly once they place a baby into the box so that they are not seen by the person responding to the baby box alarm.
It normally costs about $13,000 to install a baby box. However, the box for Greeneville has already been paid for by an anonymous donor, meaning the installation of the box will cost the town nothing. There is also a $300 yearly fee that is paid to Safe Haven for the maintenance and upkeep of the baby box. However that fee is also currently being funded through an anonymous donation.
The board unanimously approved the installation of a baby box, pending a contract agreement that would be drawn up by Smith and Woods with Safe Haven.
The board and Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty read a special proclamation at the meeting in honor of Tri-Cities Navy Week and sailors from the USS Greeneville.
Four sailors from the USS Greeneville attended Tuesday’s meeting to hear the proclamation and receive a handshake and a challenge coin from Doty.
USS Greeneville Commander Robert Lane, Senior Chief of Boat Dan Dumitrache, Lt. j.g. Collin Barlow and Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachery Finley attended the meeting. All are current crew members on the USS Greeneville.
Todd Hensley, a 20-year tenant of the Greeneville Municipal Airport and an Airport Support Network Volunteer with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, spoke briefly to the board at the meeting.
Hensley said that he was speaking at the meeting as a representative of a local airport user support group that had formed Greeneville Airport Partnership.
Hensley said the group had about 40 members in it as of Tuesday.
“I’m here for two reasons. I’m here to introduce you to the group and to issue a challenge to you folks. Our ask is pretty simple. We would like you, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, to take an active role in the leadership and development of the airport so that its health and long-term viability are ensured,” Hensley said.
Hensley said the board formed as a result of some recent actions by the Airport Authority board. Among the concerns Hensley mentioned were the airport board’s decisions to remove current airport manager Steven Neesen from his position and demote him to a different role, the lack of new hangar construction and the absence of an overarching specific strategic plan for the future of the airport.
Hensley noted that the Airport Authority structure was “left over” from when Greene County and Greeneville operated the airport jointly and that the group felt it would be best if the airport were administrated just as another department of the town, such as Public Works.
Hensley said that the users group wanted to provide a voice in the planning and support of the airport.
“That’s really it. We want to have a positive voice. We feel like there are a lot of ways that the airport can move forward,” Hensley said.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing the Tennessee Department of Transportation to make traffic control improvements at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Vann Road.
The project will include traffic signal upgrades that include radar motion detectors to detect vehicles waiting at the intersection as well as upgrades to turn lanes at the intersection. The project will be undertaken wholly by TDOT.
The board approved the purchase of a server for the Town of Greeneville as recommended by IT staff from Dell Technologies in the amount of $19,068. The purchase of the server is a budgeted expense.
In addition, the board heard a presentation of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 audit report by Blackburn, Childers & Steagall. The Town of Greeneville was given an “unmodified opinion” which Blackburn, Childers & Steagall representative Kevin Peters said is the best opinion an auditor could give.
The board also approved an ordinance on second and final reading to rezone three parcels of land located on Seaton Avenue from M-2 (High Impact Use) to R-4 (High Density Residential). The properties had been inappropriately zoned and the rezoning brings them into conformity with the town’s zoning ordinance.
The Town of Greeneville Beer Board met briefly after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and considered two resolutions.
The Beer Board approved an application for on-premise consumption at Rock City Tap & Lounge, 109 N. College St. and a special event request to allow consumption on South College Street and portions of Park Street for the Rural Resources Brewfest.