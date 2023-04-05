USS Greeneville Honored By BMA

Sailors from the USS Greeneville were honored with a proclamation by Town of Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty on Tuesday afternoon. Pictured from left are Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachery Finley, Lt. j.g. Collin Barlow, Doty, Commander Robert Lane and Senior Chief of Boat Dan Dumitrache.

 Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell


