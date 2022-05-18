The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $742,337 bid for the completion of the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project during its meeting Tuesday.
The parking lot project will bring 102 new parking spots to downtown Greeneville.
Only one bid was received for the project, and that bid came from regional contractor Summers Taylor.
The accepted bid amount is over $100,000 higher than what the Town of Greeneville estimated for the project.
The estimate for the project was $611,909.
However, even with the sizable price difference, Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith told the board that he did not feel any “sticker shock” with the bid amount.
“It’s outside of our budgeted amount, but frankly I don’t have sticker shock from it due to inflation and cost increases we’re seeing,” Smith said.
Dean Helstrom, an office leader and engineer from Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers who helped develop the parking lot plan, told the board there was not much value engineering to be found that could potentially bring the bid down.
“They are pretty tight with the quantities and stuff,” Helstrom told the board Tuesday.
In a letter sent to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on May 10, Helstrom wrote the current inflationary market and material shortages have wreaked havoc on the cost of construction projects.
“We are still in a very volatile bidding environment with raw materials, oil and supplies costs changing daily. The contractor (Summer Taylor) shared that raw materials went up 15-20 percent from the date of the advertisement to the day of the bid opening,” Helstrom wrote in the letter.
Helstrom further emphasized that point to the board Tuesday.
“The costs of raw materials have just skyrocketed recently,” Helstrom said.
Despite the higher cost, the board approved the bid from Summers Taylor.
“This project has carried on long enough. If we don’t do it now it’s not going to get done,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
The board also discussed the possibility of using a portion of American Rescue Plan funds allotted from the State of Tennessee, specifically for water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, to install a fire line in the project area of the new parking lot while the project is ongoing. This would be done in an effort to avoid digging up the parking lot to install the line after the project is completed.
The board authorized the totality of $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds from the state for water projects to be apportioned to the Greeneville Water Commission.
The Greeneville Water Commission outlined two projects it has planned for the funding in a written request provided to the board Friday.
About $1 million of the funding will be used to purchase and install a new generator at the Greeneville Water Commission’s water treatment facility on Buckingham Road.
The current generator at the water treatment plant is not large enough to power the entire plant.
The Greeneville Water Commission received a quote from Acorn Electrical Specialists Inc. for a new 1,000-kilowatt generator that will serve the entire water treatment plant.
Another $1 million of the funding will be used for numerous sewer rehabilitation projects that need to be completed in the system.
“Inflow and infiltration are evident in our system during heavy rain fall events. As we have become more proactive in analyzing our lines with our sewer camera and CCTV technology, we are finding that we have several lines that have broken down due to age in our system,” the request letter from the Greeneville Water Commission says.
The $1 million for rehabilitation projects will be in addition to the $2.5 million the Greeneville Water Commission annually budgets for sewer rehabilitation projects.
The remaining $263,650 in funding could be used to install a fire line through the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project area, but a plan for that was not finalized by the board on Tuesday.
KIDWELL SWORN IN
Alderwoman Ginny Kidwell was sworn in at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting after being appointed to the 1st Ward Alderman seat vacated by Cal Doty, who resigned his seat in April to run for mayor.
Kidwell served five terms as 1st Ward Alderman from 1999 to 2009, during which time she was involved with initiating the Dogwood Park and Amphitheater at Tusculum View Elementary School and chaired a traffic safety committee.
“We are tickled that she has made it back to the city council. Thank you, Ginny, for being willing to serve one more time,” Daniels said.
Alderman Tim Teague’s appointment to the Greeneville Energy Authority Board was also approved by the board.
“I think it is a particularly exciting time to join the board,” Teague said when the Energy Authority picked him as their new member in April. “Greeneville Light & Power System has a bright future as it ventures into the business of providing much needed affordable and reliable broadband internet to Greene County.”
The board approved the reappointments of Bill Brown, Don Sexton and Noah Young to the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission for five-year terms.
Daniels also approved aldermen appointments to a few city boards.
Daniels appointed Kidwell as the alderman representative to the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission and the Greene County–Greeneville EMS Board.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton was appointed as the alderman representative to the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission.
Daniels also made three appointments to the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission.
Paige Mengel, David Durante and Cal Doty were appointed to the commission.
That now fills the openings on the Planning Commission that had seen its ranks depleted in recent months due to residency requirements, Doty’s resignation as alderman, and the death of member Charles Hutchins.