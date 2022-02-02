The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a bond issuance for the Greeneville Water Commission at its meeting Tuesday.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton was absent from the meeting due to testing positive for COVID-19.
The board authorized the issuance and sale of up to $9 million in sewer revenue bonds for the purpose of funding capitol improvements to the sewer system and wastewater facility.
According to Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White, the projects scheduled to be funded in the future include the installation of a screw press at the wastewater plant to replace aging centrifuges and process solid waste, as well as sewer line replacement and rehabilitation across the Greenville sewer system, including downtown.
“I compliment the two members of the Water Commission that supported this. I think this is absolutely the thing to do,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said. “Another member that I will not name said that he thought being debt free was a badge of honor. More like a badge of stupidity, if you ask me.”
Water Commissioners Johnny Honeycutt and Doug DeBusk supported the measure at the Jan. 25 meeting of the Water Commissioners. Commissioner Joe Waggoner did not support the idea of a bond with debt service.
The Water Commission would be wholly responsible for paying the debt service payments on the bond, not the Town of Greeneville.
The bond recommended would be a 20-year bond with around a 2.3% fixed interest rate, with an annual debt service of about $560,000 a year.
According to the Water Commission’s five-year capital projects plan, it will need about $8.2 million in revenue each year to pay for the projects. However, the utility is currently only taking in about $4.1 million in revenue each year.
“If we try to go on paying for these projects on a cash basis we will not be able to fund them,” White told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. “You do not pay for your house all at once. You live in your house while you pay for it.”
According to White, the bond process will spread the cost of the projects out over the life of the projects’ usefulness. Current sewer customers will not be stuck paying in whole for projects that will benefit future sewer customers in the years to come.
“I know that people complain about the streets being rough, but there is a lot of work going on around town right now and there is no way to get this stuff in the ground without tearing up the streets,” Daniels said. “Thank goodness we have the vision in the Water Commission to take care of this stuff.”
The board tabled making any changes to the Town of Greeneville’s health care plans.
One possible change to the coverage the board could make in order to save money and prevent raising the costs and deductibles of plans will be to remove any spouses from plans when the spouse has access to primary coverage at their employer. The town could also consider a change that would end family eligibility for coverage when the town retiree’s eligibility for coverage ends.
The Town of Greeneville paid $1.84 million in health care costs in 2016, and paid $2.3 million in 2021 in health care costs.
The town is trying to find a way to stop costs from rising further.
“We have been working on this for awhile and we have gotten a lot of good information, but if I could look at the plan designs that other communities have it would help me to see where we stand now. Our costs have gone up 20% in the last three years. We have to do something,” Alderman Cal Doty said. “It is not sustainable to keep operating this way. Also I don’t think that Alderwoman Girton should get left out of this decision.”
Alderman Scott Bullington said he wants to have more communication with town employees before making a decision.
“We need our human resources to talk to them and we need a benefits representative from Trinity to set up a morning Zoom meeting and an evening Zoom meeting to answer some questions from employees when they are off work,” Bullington said. “Miscommunication has been one of the biggest problems that we have had because employees haven’t had the opportunity to ask questions. With changes coming up they deserve an opportunity to ask them.
Alderman Tim Teague told the board that he wants to make sure that any changes made do not need to be revisited a few years down the road.
According to Teague, the town needs to be certain that the changes that are made solve long-term problems with the sustainability of the health insurance costs of the town so that the board does not have to come back to the issue next year or the years after that.
The board also asked City Administrator Todd Smith to check with town attorney Ron Woods to make sure the town did not need to take any action due to not enforcing a spousal carve-out resolution that was found to have been passed in 2010.
The resolution apparently instituted a spousal carve-out for employees hired after 2010.
According to a memo sent from Smith to the aldermen, the board has not been enforcing the policy it seemingly passed on Oct. 1, 2010.
“For whatever reason the Town has not been carving out spouses for employees hired after October 1, 2010. The first question the BMA should consider is: should the Town change our operational practice and start carving spouses out for employees hired after October 1, 2010? If no, then the BMA needs to rescind that resolution from 2010. This rescission could be in conjunction with any changes you make to the current insurance plan,” Smith said told the aldermen in the memo.
The board requested that Smith ensure that a representative from Trinity Health Insurance be present at the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to answer the questions of board members.
“What I’m hearing is that we need to do some more work,” Daniels said as the matter was tabled.
The board also re-appointed Susan Brandon to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library board of directors.
Items concerning borrowing funds for the Greeneville City School System’s energy replacement project were pulled from the agenda as the town waits for some clearance from the state comptroller’s office, according to Smith.