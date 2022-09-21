The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved entering into an engineering services agreement with Summit Engineering Services during its meeting Tuesday.
“This is an agreement to provide our as-needed engineering services. It’s a very simple memorandum that establishes that agreement,” Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said.
Summit will provide engineering services to the Town of Greeneville as needed at a rate of $80 per hour.
The Town of Greeneville had an engineering position for many years, with Brad Peters filling the role of engineer as well as Public Works director. However, since Peters’ departure from the role in late June, there has not been an in-house engineer providing services for the town.
“We’re going to hire and contract these services out. I think we are at the point where we can kinda experiment and see how this works,” Smith said. “I think at the end of the day, we are probably in pretty good shape to contract these services out at least for the near-term future.”
Greeneville Alderwoman Kristin Girton asked Smith if the arrangement could also be how the town operates in regard to engineering past just the near-term.
“It could potentially be long-term. It could benefit us,” Smith said.
Smith noted that the item would need to be budgeted for in the next fiscal year if the arrangement were to continue.
The board authorized the Greeneville mayor and city administrator to sign easement agreements and deeds related to the development of the Crowfoot Alley parking project, finalizing those agreements with property owners.
The board also approved a special event application for the eighth edition of the Turkey Trot.
The annual Thanksgiving morning 5K around downtown Greeneville drew over 600 runners in 2021.
Funds raised through the Turkey Trot benefit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, a 501C (3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for innovative projects in the school system that reach beyond the scope of the school system’s regular operating budget.