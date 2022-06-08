The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the Town of Greeneville’s fiscal year 2023 budget on first reading Tuesday evening, without a tax increase.
The budget would have to be approved a second time and be subject to a public hearing at a future meeting.
The proposed budget originally included a 6-cent property tax increase to pay for $234,000 in debt service payments that the board approved for the Greeneville City Schools’ HVAC and lighting project in January. The last time the Town of Greeneville raised property taxes was 2016, also to cover for school system expenses.
The board elected to approve a budget that makes cuts and adjusts budget numbers rather than institute a tax increase.
Those cuts and changes will be made between Tuesday’s initial approval and the second reading of the budget.
According to City Administrator Todd Smith, cuts could be made to capital projects or other budget items to avoid a tax hike, but the exact cuts and adjustments will be formulated prior to the second reading of the budget. The changes will be reviewed and voted on by the board at that point.
The first phase of the Greeneville City Schools’ HVAC and lighting project will cost about $7.7 million.
Greeneville City Schools will contribute $4.6 million, while the Town of Greenville will contribute $3.3 million.
The entire project is set to cost about $45 million according to Smith, including about a $19.3 million responsibility for the town to pay over the next five years if the future phases of the project are approved. The $19.3 million through 2028 does not include the the funding the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has already committed to the first phase of the project.
When discussing the proposed budget and possible tax increase to cover the cost of the school system’s project, Smith was blunt with the board.
“You cut or you add revenues,” Smith said. “There is a gap. There truly is a gap and that 6 cents would cover that gap. Is it worth a school system that has a quality HVAC system that students can learn in a successful environment.”
The board agreed that a tax increase should be avoided, particularly due to the current inflationary economy and rising gas prices.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said he believed that the budget could be adjusted to avoid having to raise taxes.
“First of all, I’m not going to consent to a 6-cent tax increase. I think there is room in capital projects,” Daniels said. “We have opportunities to be able to not have to.”
Daniels also reminded the board and those gathered at the meeting that the budget was not being finalized on its first reading Tuesday.
“This is the first reading, so going through the budget we have an opportunity in the second reading to make it final. This is not a final decision here today,” Daniels said.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton said the schools needed to have their requests taken care of, but that she was apprehensive about what the large project meant for future years’ budgets and Town of Greeneville employees’ pay.
“What do we need to prepare for? We need to know that so we know how to make that sustainable for our employees. I’m just worried we are going down a rabbit hole if we don’t have this very hard conversation now.” Girton said. “This issue is going to keep coming in front of us with no end in sight. Are we looking at a tax increase next year too?”
Included in the budget that was approved is a 3% cost-of-living pay increase for all Town of Greeneville employees and a 2.5% pay plan step increase for over half of employees. The town is in the third year of its pay step plan, according to Smith.
Smith told the board that with the current inflation rate, he believes the employees’ pay increase was not really enough. Smith said that due to inflation it would almost equal out to a pay cut for city employees.
“I personally think we are selling our employees short with a 3% cost-of-living increase,” Smith said.
Alderman Tim Teague told the board he is worried that it is a particularly bad time for a tax increase due to the current inflationary economy and gas prices.
“I’m worried about where we are right now. Eight percent inflation and $5 gas. It could be $8 next year or it could be $2,” Teague said. “We don’t need to add a property tax increase with people trying to fill their cars up.”
“We can’t forget about the taxpayer. The guy that’s paying the tab. With everything going on with inflation and gas prices, I hate to talk about a tax increase to the property owner,” Daniels said.
Alderman Scott Bullington floated the idea of taking the debt service amount needed out of the town’s fund balance, which is separate from its operating budget.
However, town Finance Director Lora Young cautioned the board against the idea since the fund balance cannot legally be used for recurring expenditures such as debt service payments. The fund balance could only possibly be used once to cover the cost.
According to Smith, the town’s policy is to keep at least 25%-35% of the town’s operating expenses in place in the fund balance. The proposed budget would put the town’s fund balance at about 27% of operating expenses.
Alderwoman Ginny Kidwell asked Smith if there was any “wiggle room” in revenue projections since he had told the board his estimates were conservative.
Smith believed there could be some additional revenue, but the economy could change and those funds could be needed for other projects.
The board then agreed to a motion by Teague to approve the budget on first reading without a tax increase with adjustments being made before the second reading. Kidwell seconded the motion, and the motion passed with no opposition.
Daniels reminded the board to remember the positive changes going on in the community, even though difficult budget talks can leave people depressed.
“This is not very enthusiastic or exciting, but there is one thing we forget. We forget about the positive things that are going on in our community,” Daniels said.
Smith cautioned the board the expense would return in future years’ budgets even when adjustments are made to balance the fiscal year 2023 budget.
“The caution is that we have an additional recurring expense that we are covering with one-time cuts,” Smith said.
“I’m just worried we’re kicking the can down the road,” Girton said.
“We are,” Teague responded.
The board will review and consider approving a revised fiscal year 2023 budget without a tax increase at a future meeting after its second reading and a public hearing.