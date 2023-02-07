The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a revised offer from R Enterprises to purchase 20 acres of property in Hardin Industrial Park during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The board approved an offer from the company to purchase the land from the Town of Greeneville for $15,000 per acre, a total of $300,000.
The purchase will entail a $150,000 payment and conveyance of a deed on the front 10 acres of the desired property in May and a $150,000 payment and conveyance of the deed on the back 10 acres of the property in May 2024.
The company is asking for no deferral or reduction of property taxes until performance targets are met and requesting no funding from the city or state.
The company initially offered $100,000 for the property in January, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen asked City Administrator Todd Smith and Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor to negotiate a fair price with the company.
Smith told the board the town had put about $15,000 per acre into the property including grant funding that had been used.
R Enterprises is an ambulance chassis remounting and remanufacturing company founded in 2017.
The company remanufactured one ambulance in 2017, and remanufactured 20 in 2022, according to the company’s owner and founder Jay Roths. The company already has 28 ambulances ordered for 2023.
Roths said the company is targeting remanufacturing 50 ambulances per year.
The company is looking to build a 120,000-square-foot building in six phases. In the first phase of construction, a 20,000-square-foot building would be constructed.
Currently, R Enterprises employs 20 people. Roths has said that when the site is purchased and a new building constructed, the company’s workforce will grow to 25 or 30 people in the near term and 55 to 60 employees in five to 10 years.
“Thank you for investing in our town,” Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty told Roths after the property sale was approved.
R Enterprises plans to erect its first building on the property in 2023, depending on the availability of resources.
FIRE TRUCK PURCHASE
The board approved the purchase of a new fire engine from Sutphen Corporation at a cost of $755,000.
In January, the board approved the purchase of a used fire truck at a cost of $595,000. However, that engine had a hold on it from another fire department that ended up purchasing the truck, Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley said.
The new engine will replace a 1999 model year engine currently used for frontline duty. That engine will slot into reserve status for the department.
Shipley told the board in January that the department’s reserve trucks have had mechanical issues and that they are 1984 and 1985 model years.
He also noted that a 1991 model year ladder truck is experiencing mechanical issues, and that it would cost $30,000 to $40,000 to repair the ladder apparatus.
The new truck should be delivered in three to four months, according to Shipley.
Shipley said in a letter to the board that the typical wait for a new fire engine is about 36-40 months. However, the delivery of this particular truck will be much quicker since it is a “demonstration unit.” The truck is already constructed and used to demonstrate features to prospective buyers. However, the truck still comes with a full manufacturer’s warranty.
The demo engine became available due to another department being unable to complete the purchase of the truck.
Shipley announced that an Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $609,000 was recently awarded to the Greeneville Fire Department to help with the purchase of a fire engine.
“It couldn’t come at a better time with the issues that we are having with our engines,” Shipley said.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant could also help pay for some of the cost of the new fire truck. The grant would fund $50,000 of the purchase of the truck if awarded.
The department will also sell the two older reserve trucks to help fund the purchase.
An additional $70,000 to $80,000 will be needed to completely outfit the truck, according to Shipley.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board also approved a resolution to apply for a competitive Community Block Grant of up to $630,000 for sidewalk replacements throughout the Town of Greeneville. The grant funding is federal funding distributed by the state, and the town would be responsible for a 14% match if awarded any funding.
The board also authorized the fire department to apply for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $213,300. Funding for the grant is 95% federal funds with a 5% local match required.
The grant funding would be used to replace the department’s five current cardiac monitors if awarded.
A debt policy was also approved by the board.
The town already had a debt policy in the Town Charter, however Tennessee state code and the office of the comptroller dictates that borrowing limitations be set out in a debt policy. The town is also required to follow the debt policy.
According to the policy, the total outstanding general obligation debt of the Town of Greeneville should not exceed 10% of the total assessed value of taxable property of the town for the preceding year.
Town Finance Director Lora Young said that the state comptroller’s office recommended the 10% level.
The town is currently at 7.1% of its borrowing capacity.
As the town undergoes charter changes, reference to specific debt policies are set to be removed from the charter once it is passed by the Tennessee General Assembly.
The charter would refer to the debt policy which contains the debt limit and guidance.
The policy will also allow the town to enter into leasing finance agreements to finance equipment.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the board approved the appointment of Sangela Blue and Ron Day to the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board to four-year terms and the appointment of Regina Phillips to the Roby Advisory Council Board to a two-year term.