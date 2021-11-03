The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a $26,900 bid for stone block laying at the new Hardin Park sand volleyball complex during its meeting Tuesday.
The block laying will be part of the construction process for the complex’s building containing restrooms, a concession stand, storage rooms, and a coaches’ meeting room, according to Greeneville Parks and Recreation Director Butch Patterson.
Greeneville company Creative Masonry submitted the accepted bid and will lay the block for the project.
The bid from Creative Masonry was the only bid on the project, which Patterson attributed to the relatively small size of the project and the distance from other masonry companies.
“It is a fair bid that does not create any issues for us,” Patterson said.
The Town of Greeneville received $42,000 in grant funding from the state of Tennessee to help pay for the project.
The town will put about $140,000 towards the project, which was budgeted for this fiscal year.
Creative Masonry will only be laying the building blocks for the project. Greeneville Parks and Recreation and Public Works staff will complete the rest of the building including trusses, electrical and plumbing work.
“We are fortunate that we have a staff that can build this type of facility,” Patterson said.
Patterson said he hopes that the new six court sand volleyball complex will be completed by spring.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board unanimously approved the closing of portions of Main Street on Dec. 31 for the Midnight on Main New Year’s Eve celebration.
The event did not happen last year due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels issued a proclamation denoting Saturday Nov. 27 as “Small Business Saturday.”
According to the proclamation, the Saturday after Thanksgiving will be a day for holiday shoppers to support small businesses.
“I know that our local retailers would appreciate us coming out to shop. That’s what keeps the doors open,” Daniels said.
Daniels also congratulated Public Works Director Brad Peters for being spotlighted in Tennessee Public Works Magazine.
“We’re really proud of Brad. He is a very good guy and a good engineer,” Daniels said.