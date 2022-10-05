The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a matching grant application and tabled a decision on a town cell phone plan policy during its meeting Tuesday with a light agenda.
The board approved a resolution that will allow the town to apply for a $4,000 grant through Public Entity Partners.
According to Greeneville Assistant City Administrator Cathy Osborne, the grant funding will be used to purchase and install security cameras at Hardin Park through the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department.
The cameras will mostly service the new beach volleyball court areas and Dale Alexander Field.
The grant will require a 50% funding match from the Town of Greeneville.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen tabled a decision on creating policy for a unified cellular phone plan for town employees.
The town would treat the plan as an employee benefit, allowing additional phones and associated service to be offered to immediate family within the employee’s household if offered through an agreement with a private carrier. The town employee would guarantee payment for any additional phones or service provided to a household member.
In addition, non-employee family members eligible for any phone plan sponsored by the town would only include household members of active employees eligible for Town of Greeneville health insurance. Extended members of an employee’s family and non-family members would not be eligible for any town-sponsored phone service.
Under the proposed policy, which will be discussed at a future meeting, unpaid phone bills not associated with official Town of Greeneville business may result in garnishment from employee pay until the outstanding phone bill is paid in full, and personal and family member access to a town-sponsored phone plan would not be a guaranteed employee benefit.
According to Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith, currently different departments of the town, such as the Public Works Department and Parks and Recreation Department, have their own phone plans for employees negotiated with carriers.
The proposed plan would bring employee cellular phone plans under a more streamlined policy and process, according to Smith.