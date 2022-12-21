The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the annexations of numerous properties during its meeting Tuesday after a public hearing.
The board approved the annexation of property that could be home to a future housing development and property around the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
About 104 acres along Whitehouse Road had been approved for annexation by the Greeneville Planning Commission and was given final approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.
The property is expected to be the next development for Landstar and D.R. Horton, with 234 homes planned. These companies are currently involved in developing Johnson Farm, an 88-acre property that will include 380 homes once it is complete.
About 26 relatively small pieces of property under the ownership of the Greeneville Municipal Airport were previously approved for annexation by the Greeneville Planning Commission and then by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday. The properties surround the outskirts of the airport and reflect acquisitions the airport has made over the years in order to expand and comply with regulations.
All property owned by the airport will now be within the Town of Greeneville since the Greene County government no longer has a supporting interest in the airport.
All properties approved for annexation are located within the urban growth boundary of Greeneville.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen also approved changes to the town's municipal code dealing with alcohol sales during its meeting Tuesday.
The board approved an ordinance on second and final reading that changes the regulations around where beer can be sold in town in relation to other properties.
Prior to Tuesday's change, Greeneville Municipal Code prevented an establishment from selling beer if the front door of the building is within 200 feet of a public recreational facility’s property line.
The change approved by the board moves the line of measurement from the recreational facility property line to the fence of the recreation area.
The following language was officially added to the code: “However, with respect to a public recreation facility, if no public use is allowed on the Town’s property adjacent to the nearest property line other than a public sidewalk and the area designated for public recreation nearest such property line is delineated by a fence, barricade or other structure, then the measurement shall be to the nearest point in such fence, barricade or structure.”
The change was spurred by a request from Casa Express restaurant owner Abderrahman Elmoumni to sell beer at the restaurant for on-premises consumption.
The restaurant is located over 200 feet from the Eastview splash pad and recreation center facilities, but not from the property line.
The change in code will permit Casa Express to sell beer to be consumed at the restaurant location.
The board also approved a rezoning request on first reading.
The site, across from 1806 W. Main Street, would be rezoned to B-1 (Neighborhood Business) from R-2 (Medium Density Residential).
The stated use for the portion of the property requested for rezoning is to construct a new Marathon store and gas station similar in appearance to the existing facility directly across the street from the property.
Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the board that the relocation of the station would lead to safety improvements for the intersection of West Main Street and Marshall Lane.
The rezoning request will have a second reading and consideration before it becomes final.
The board also approved a "Christmas bonus" for Town of Greeneville employees.
Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty noted that he felt the bonuses were justified "with the way inflation has been for the last year and the way prices have gone up."
Each town employee will receive a $750 one-time bonus at the end of this year.
The bonuses will cost the town about $175,000.
Doty said that he approached Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith recently and the two developed the idea of the bonuses over recent weeks as a show of appreciation for employees.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton thanked Doty for "taking the initiative" on the idea of bonuses.
"I want to say thank you so much to our employees. We appreciate all that you do," Doty said.
The board also approved a marketing plan for the Town of Greeneville.
The goals of the plan include efforts to better connect with residents and employees by enhancing communication and improve “gateways” including the town website, social media, image/brand, signs, landscaping and murals. Efforts will also be made to increase local, regional and national awareness of the benefits of living, learning, working and advancing business in Greeneville.
The plan mentions the possibility of developing new signage to be placed at town borders, redesigning the town's website, and conducting market research surveys.