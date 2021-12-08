The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the purchase of a new fire truck during its meeting Tuesday evening.
The cost of the truck with all of its included equipment is about $1.4 million.
The new truck will replace Greeneville Fire Department Engine 3, which is 25 years old and has over 126,000 miles on it. Engine 3 will become a reserve engine only to be used when necessary, while the new engine will take the place of Engine 3 as a frontline engine.
The purchase process will begin immediately due to an estimated 16 to 24 months wait time to receive the new engine. Beginning the process now also allows the Fire Department to purchase the new truck at a lower cost as there is to be a 10% increase in the cost of fire trucks beginning in January according to Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley.
The new fire engine replacing Engine 3 will be a 100-foot Aerial Platform truck with dual master water streams.
According to the recommendation form from the Greeneville Fire Department, the truck will have the ability to reach the highest elevations as well as low angles to perform horizontal operations. The platform will provide a safe and stable area for firefighters to work and to perform victim removal without the need for the victim to descend the ladder. Currently, the Greeneville Fire Department has no means of aerial rescue or operations beyond 75 feet. Greeneville Community Hospital East and Plaza Towers cannot be 100% accessed with their current equipment. The new truck will be able to fully access these buildings.
Dual master water streams will allow water to be directed in multiple directions, potentially reducing the need to deploy an additional elevated waterway. The heavy-duty ladder included on the truck can be used in technical rescue situations and can carry firefighters and equipment without effort.
According to the recommendation, since Greene County has an increased level of population that is older, obese, and disabled, the platform is more practical for victim retraction removal, even on lower levels. An attached parapet ladder and arms for securing a stokes will eliminate the need to carry additional equipment. The waterway is piped to attach hose lines which will provide the ability to deploy hand lines on multiple levels of buildings not equipped with standpipes. The aerial also has the ability to provide breathing air to the platform which eliminates the need for the firefighter to carry an SCBA while working from the platform.
The board also approved the purchase of an extrication tool, known informally as the “jaw of life.”
The new tool will replace Engine 2’s tool which has stopped functioning according to Shipley. Engine 2’s tool was over 15 years old when it stopped working properly. The cost to fix the tool would be more than the current value of the tool, Shipley said.
The new extrication tool will cost $11,952. It is a demonstration unit which will be checked by the manufacturer and sold with a full warranty, according to Shipley. The purchase of the demo tool will save about $3,000. The purchase of the tool was budgeted for this fiscal year.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved a resolution allowing the Public Works Department to apply for a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant. The grant amount is $125,000. Funding for the grant is 90% state funds with a 10% required local match. This would leave the town with a $12,500 funding match out of the $125,000 total.
According to Cathy Osborne, the assistant to the city administrator, if the town receives the grant, it will be used to hire a consultant to work with Public Works Director Brad Peters and Planning Director Randy Davenport to develop a master pedestrian sidewalk plan.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing the Greeneville Fire Department to apply for the Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The grant amount is $800,000. Funding for the grant is 95% federal funds with a 5% local match required. This means the town would have to match $40,000 out of the $800,000 in funds.
If the town receives the grant, it will be used to help fund a fire truck purchase to replace Engine 2, according to Osborne.