The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a rezoning of properties along Kingsley Avenue on Tuesday.
A vacating of right-of-way along Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, appropriations for traffic signal and road improvements and providing a back-up for the 911 emergency communications system were also among the actions of the board, which met for the first time remotely in several months due to the increase in local COVID-19 cases.
Also approved by the board were an appointment of Erin Stayton to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library board of trustees and reappointments of Kent Bewley, Brian Click, Bill Hickerson, Brandon Hull, Ginny Kidwell, Sam Miller and Chuck Whitfield to the Industrial Development Board.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor W.T. Daniels extended wishes for a merry Christmas to the community.
“I am looking forward to 2021,” he said. “I think it is going to be a good year coming.”
PROPERTY ACTION
The board approved the Kingsley Avenue rezoning on second and final reading. With the action, five properties located on the northwest and southeast section of the street will be rezoned from M-2 high impact use to B-4 arterial business district.
When the area was added to the town, it was zoned as M-2 due to its proximity to the 11E Bypass, explained Building Official Bert Seay.
Some of the parcels do contain residences, Seay said, and one property owner requested the change after having some appraisal work conducted. Financial institutions consider zoning in making decisions about providing assistance to a project, and loans will not be approved for residential improvements or repairs in an M-2 zone, since it is not a permitted use.
In looking at the zoning of nearby properties, B-4 would provide the most flexibility for property owners for use as it allows both residential and commercial uses, Seay said.
No one addressed the board during a public hearing period about the rezoning. Each property owner along the street was notified about the proposal, and no one has expressed any opposition to the Building Department, Seay said. One of the owners of the five properties asked to be included in the rezoning request after receiving the notification.
In other property-related action, the board approved the vacating of .29 acres of excess right-of-way along Jeff Woods Memorial Drive. A second reading and a public hearing will be required for final approval.
When the street was created, its path separated a small corner of a tract within the Crockett Crossing Shopping Center from the remainder of the property, Seay explained. That corner was acquired by the town as right-of-way.
However, the town does not need the excess of the right-of-way from the corner except for 60-feet around the roadway and the utility easement, he continued. If the excess is vacated, the 60 feet around the roadway will be retained by the town as right-of-way.
Development of the adjacent property is now being explored, Seay said, and the owner of the adjacent property, SMN Investments, Inc., has requested that the excess be added to its tract.
APPROPRIATIONS APPROVED
The board approved four allocations for the Greeneville Public Works Department, including two involving traffic signal improvements.
The purchase of a truck with an aerial lift was approved by the board. Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Brad Peters explained that the new truck would provide better accessibility to traffic signals for repair and maintenance than its current bucket truck.
The truck will also be used for other projects such as tree trimming, Peters said, and could be used by other departments if needed.
Also approved by the aldermen was the purchase of vehicle detection radar equipment for the intersection at Tusculum Boulevard and Justis Drive. The new equipment, which detects vehicles approaching the signal to better regulate traffic, is the next step in the department’s efforts to improve intersections in the town, Peters said.
The intersection is among those on schedule for repaving in the future. Currently, the vehicle detection equipment is installed within the asphalt and would have to be replaced with the repaving, he said.
Also approved for the department was a fee structure and contractual language for engineering and consulting services for street resurfacing projects. Resurfacing projects are among those for which the town can use federal road improvement funds it is allocated each year and the engineering services are required for those projects, Peters explained. The town has three years to complete a project once the federal funds are committed.
Repair of a roll off truck for the department was also approved by the board.
In other action, the board voted to allocate funds that will provide a back-up for the 911 communications system if its main internet service is disrupted.
City Administrator Todd Smith said the lack of redundancy for the fiber network that provides service for 911 was a concern with the possibility that an outage would result in an inability by residents to reach the emergency service.
The new allocation would provide a secondary fiber network from a separate vendor, Smith said. The fiber network is currently provided by Comcast and the secondary one for a back-up will be from CenturyLink following the board’s approval Tuesday.
Although the primary purpose was to provide a back-up for the 911 system, it will also double the bandwidth available within the town’s fiber optic network, increasing its speed, he explained.
The board also approved the purchase of 20 portable radios for the Police Department, completing an upgrade of its radio system.