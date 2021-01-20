The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved purchases that will better equip the Public Works Department in its efforts to clear snow from streets.
Approved was a purchase of a snow plow and a salt spreader at a total cost of $22,850, including installation. The equipment will be installed on one of the department’s dump trucks and be used primarily to clear the 11E Bypass and other state routes.
The additional equipment will allow the department to better address those state routes, explained Town Engineer and Public Works Director Brad Peters. The town has a contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to complete routine maintenance, including snow removal for sections of state routes within the corporate limits.
The purchases will also help in situations like the one the department experienced in the recent snowfall on Christmas Eve, Peters said. The department has five trucks equipped with snow plows currently, he said, but had equipment issues with some of the trucks during that snowfall, including the dump truck that is primarily used to clear the Bypass.
The department was able to get repairs completed quickly to get some of the trucks back in service, so there were four trucks working during part of the holiday weekend, Peters said.
With the equipment issues and the lack of traffic due to the holiday, the department focused on making the state routes passable rather than clearing them with the knowledge that the temperature was to warm to help melt the snow and ice, he said.
After the snow was over, the department met about what could be improved and has made plans to have a better response in the next snow, Peters said.
As part of its contract with the state, the town does get reimbursement of some of its expenses for snow removal, but it will take several years to get full reimbursement for the equipment purchases, he told the board.
STATE CONTRACT
Another question is whether the town wants to continue to participate in the contract with the state, Peters said. One of the primary reasons to enter the contract was for the town to take over mowing and litter removal duties on the bypass, Peters said. At that time, there was dissatisfaction with the appearance of the medians due to the mowing schedule of the state, which was four times during a year.
While the town receives $16,104 in reimbursement for the mowing and litter removal each year, the contract does result in clearing the state routes to become the first priority for the Public Works Department when it snows rather than addressing residential areas and other primary routes in town, he said.
Snow removal is difficult to address because each snowfall is different, and how many snows may occur varies year to year, Peters said. The event at Christmas was a difficult one, for example, because of the ice that formed from the rain that fell early on Christmas Eve that was underneath the snow.
“It is one of those things that you prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he said of planning to have enough snow removal resources.
The aldermen were of a consensus that the town should continue the maintenance contract with the state, agreeing that the town has done a much better job in mowing the medians than the state and the snow removal equipment would be a good investment.
Aldermen Scott Bullington thanked the department for how well the Bypass looks during warm weather and said that the department is also better able to provide snow removal because it can react to situations in town faster than the state. The other aldermen also thanked the department for their efforts in both the mowing and the holiday snow event.
The board also authorized Peters to seek bids for the purchase of a bulldozer for the demolition landfill to replace worn out equipment.
REZONING, GRANT
In other business, the board approved first reading of a rezoning of property along Oak Grove Road from R-1 low density residential to R-SF2 low density residential. The rezoning requires a second reading and a public hearing will be held at the next board meeting.
The R-SF2 district would be an overlay district that would allow for slightly smaller lot sizes on the property, which preliminary plans indicate would have 31 lots, Planning Director Randy Davenport told the board.
Authorization was also given by the board to apply for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant. Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley explained that the grant, which requires a 5% local match, would provide funds for replacement of one of the department’s fire engines and for equipment to clean turnout gear.
Shipley said the department has also applied for a grant from the state for the purchase of a ladder truck, which is next on its replacement rotation. The department has not received word about that grant yet, he added.
The board also gave the mayor authorization to execute a quitclaim deed to transfer property along Jeff Woods Memorial Drive to SMN Investments Inc. The .786 acres is excess right-of-way that was acquired by the town in the construction of the roadway but is not needed for its maintenance.
The deed will conclude the transaction of the property to SMN Investments, which owns the adjacent property. At its last meeting, it was explained that SMN Investments had donated property for the roadway.