The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman gave approval Tuesday evening for adoption of the strategic plan.
The plan aims primarily to facilitate affordable broadband access throughout the county.
Broadband access for the county is among other goals listed in the plan, such as for University of Tennessee to study the local water and sewer utility arrangement, for the town to move to four-year, staggered terms of office, the development of a youth “civics shadowing program,” finishing the downtown redevelopment project and connecting better with local residents and businesses.
In terms of high-speed internet, the town aims for all Greene County residents to have affordable access to broadband by 2036, a goal City Administrator Todd Smith noted is not within the town’s control.
Alderman Cal Doty said he hopes that goal could be completed before 2036.
“Money is going to be the barrier. We’re not in control of destiny when it comes to broadband. We are going to be relying on other entities for this goal,” Smith said.
“In my mind that’s a target. If we don’t hit our targets, as long as we know why we don’t, that’s fine. If we don’t have the money, we can readjust,” Doty said. “I think this plan is very good.”
Broadband access locally is available through private sector businesses, but it does not reach all areas of the county.
“Greeneville is pretty well covered. It’s Greene County where the issues are,” Smith said.
Cost presents an issue for other residents.
Mayor W.T. Daniels noted changes to the plan can be made later on.
“This isn’t poured in concrete. We can always make changes,” Daniels said.
The board approved adoption of the plan.
In other action the board also approved purchases of an asphalt planer, at a cost of $31,863, and security cameras for Public Works.
The two pole cameras for Public Works will cover an area as the Public Works property that is not well covered by security cameras. The cameras cost $13,974, and the cost is partly offset by a $4,000 Public Entity Partners Property Conservation Grant. The balance is funded through proceeds Public Works receives from Parks & Recreation for grade work being done on the sand volleyball courts.
The board also approved a stormwater ordinance to comply with state standards. No one attended a public hearing on the ordinance.
Also on the agenda for approval was a proposal from Resource & Environmental Services to perform water quality testing, but Public Works Director Brad Peters noted an audit is scheduled in January, and the board opted to postpone action until after the audit.
The board also voted to postpone any action related to a review of the town’s employee health insurance.
Smith presented recommendations from a committee formed to recommend “cost-saving tweaks,” and following some discussion and questions, Alderman Scott Bullington made a motion for action to be postponed until after the committee has spoken with each department.
Changes recommended by the committee included changes to employees’ spouse coverage, coverage for retired employees and how prescriptions are dispensed.
“I think we need more information to be able to make compassionate decisions for our taxpayers and employees,” Alderman Kristin Girton said.
The board plans to schedule a workshop for January to learn more and discuss the recommendations before taking action.