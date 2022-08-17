Greeneville BMA Approves Truck Purchase Aug 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the purchase of a Ford pickup truck for the Greeneville Fire Department during its meeting Tuesday.The $50,218 is a budgeted purchase for the fire department, and will replace a command staff vehicle that is approaching 100,000 miles of use.The older vehicle will be sold.The board also filled the vacant school representative seat on the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board with applicant Broderick Gillespie.Gillespie will replace Todd Newberry, who retired from the Greeneville City Schools system.The board approved a special event sign request for Wings and Wheels on the Greene, an annual event featuring planes and classic cars at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.This year’s event is set for Oct. 8.“This is an event that we have been having up there for several years and it’s a good thing,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Purchase Vehicle Motor Vehicle Transports Greeneville Board Pickup Truck Staff Alderman Truck Institutes Broderick Gillespie Todd Newberry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away Buffs Look To Build On Playoff Appearance Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed Against Mosheim Man Report: Greeneville Community Hospital Missing Some Quality And Satisfaction Baselines