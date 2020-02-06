The next fiscal year may be several months away, but the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen began its budget preparation Tuesday with a presentation of the town’s capital plan.
Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith asked the aldermen to review the plan, give feedback and let the town know if they have projects they would like added.
“This is a very malleable document,” he said of the plan, which lists projects for each department that have a replacement cost of at least $100,000 and will have long-term use.
Financing options for some of the larger, multi-year projects, such as the construction of a new fire station and downtown redevelopment, may need to be considered in the upcoming budgeting process, Smith said.
The new fire station to be constructed on Carson Street is a replacement for Fire Station No. 2 at the corner of Asheville Highway and Vann Road. Funds for design of the new station were included in the current budget.
Work is scheduled to begin in the initial phase of the Downtown Redevelopment Project in the spring. Construction funding for that phase, which involves upgrading the streetscape along a section of Depot Street, is included in the current fiscal year budget. Included in the first phase is the section from Academy Street to the old railroad depot building.
Mayor W.T. Daniels asked that repairs at the Lost State of Franklin Capitol replica be considered in the plan.
With the town’s consideration of a municipal emergency medical service, Alderman Jeff Taylor asked about related budget planning.
Whether or not the town decides to establish an emergency medical service, a Community Development Block Grant is being sought to help purchase vehicles for the Greeneville Fire Department to use for first responder calls, Smith replied.
Greeneville firefighters are trained as first responders and currently respond to emergency medical calls in fire trucks.
Current items on the capital needs plan include vehicle replacement for the Public Works Department, construction of a new public safety building for the Police Department, new software for the Recorder’s Office, completion of the new dog park and disc golf course, an instrumentation runway approach for the Greeneville Municipal Airport, improvements to Town Hall, building upgrades to the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center and Haberstick Auditorium and a ladder truck replacement for the Fire Department.
In other business, the board directed Smith to explore options for securing a consultant to help in the strategic planning process.
After discussions with citizens and officials, the town established a Vision 20/20 strategic plan. While that plan has been successful and several items have been achieved, it is time to look at establishing new strategic goals for the next five years, Smith said.
Following the meeting, the mayor and aldermen convened as the town’s Beer Board. The board approved an application for on-premise consumption at the Coffee Barrel, located at 111 W. Church St., adjacent to the General Morgan Inn parking lot.