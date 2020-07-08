The accelerator has been pushed in a little farther toward allowing cruising to return to Greeneville streets, but whether a green light will be given for regular events remains uncertain.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday directed the development of a draft ordinance that would allow approved cruising events for its consideration. Currently, cruising along Tusculum Boulevard from Justice Drive to the Austin street area is banned by town ordinance.
Board members also asked Tommy Bennett, an organizer of a cruising event on June 20, to gather a group to help him with the cruising events and meet with city and fire officials for input about addressing traffic flow concerns and developing rules and a framework for events if they are allowed as well as discussing possible options such as using more than one street in a cruising route.
The directions came after a presentation about the June 20 event to the board, which had given permission to have the cruising event on Tusculum Boulevard as a trial.
Positive feedback from car enthusiasts and others who participated as well as reports of increased business during the event from establishments along Tusculum Boulevard point to the success of the event, said Amy Rose, the town’s public relations manager who presented photos and information from the event.
One person thanked the town for allowing her to share the cruising experience with her daughter, and another family said they had four generations on Tusculum Boulevard that evening. A common question expressed, she said was, “when can we do this again?”
More than 800 cars participated, and all types of cars could be seen along the street from classics to low riders, Rose said.
The event also provided a boost in the economy as some businesses reported an increase in customer traffic and sales.
For example, Aunt Bea’s restaurant opened especially for the event and had $1,000 in business, she said. Pelican Snowbell reported sales were up 50% and it was the busiest night the establishment has had since opening, Rose added.
The Food City at the corner of Snapps Ferry Road and Tusculum Boulevard ran a special on hot dogs specifically for the cruising event and sold out, she said. The Gulf and Weigel’s stations on Tusculum Boulevard also reported busy evenings.
Following the event, Bennett picked up litter from parking lots, telling the board that he only filled less than half of a smaller garbage bag with what he found. He said he heard of no major problems during the event, and the organizers had rules for the event that most followed.
CONCERNS EXPRESSED
City Administrator Todd Smith said that he heard from some business owners with concerns about the cruising events, who reported that their customers had difficulties getting into their establishments.
Mayor W.T. Daniels and the aldermen also said they had heard many positive comments, but had also heard some concerns from business owners about access and from residents in the Tusculum Boulevard area about inability to get on the arterial street or get home through the traffic.
The number of cars on Tusculum Boulevard was a “little overwhelming,” Bennett said. “it was more than we were expecting.”
While it was expected that people would cruise Tusculum Boulevard from the Hope Road area to Austin Street, at one point traffic stretched all along the street and was backed up onto the 11E Bypass near Sonic on one end and down North Main near the Greene County Courthouse on the other.
The turnout showed the excitement in the community about the opportunity to cruise again, Bennett said, but such a large number of participants is not expected if cruising becomes a regular event.
The board members suggested that Bennett and organizers talk to the business owners and perhaps communicate prior to any event if cruising is allowed.
Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum said there were no major incidents during the event, but the congestion was a concern.
Daniels suggested that stretching the route onto some other streets downtown might help with the congestion and asked that organizers look at those options. He said that streets with emergency lanes should also be considered to provide access to the street for emergency vehicles and people who are trying to reach home or another destination.
Bennett said he has talked to the Parks and Recreation Department about perhaps having an event tied to the cruising event which people could stop and enjoy.
Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov suggested that organizers in the future check with the Niswonger Performing Arts Center about its schedule because many of its events are scheduled for Saturday evenings as well as with residents about the ability to get out of the side streets.
After further discussion, Smith asked if the board would like the cruising addressed in the draft ordinance in the same manner as special events that close streets, which require board approval. The board said they would prefer that option.
In other business, the board approved a special events sign request for directional signs into a Greeneville Adventist Academy fundraiser scheduled for July 26.
The board postponed action to allow public hearings be held for an ordinance to revise fire protection contract provisions and an ordinance for rezoning of property inside the Towne Crossing development to B-4 arterial business. Both will be considered at the board’s next meeting on July 21.
A work session regarding possibly ending the sewer moratorium for properties outside the corporate limits was also scheduled prior to the July 21 meeting.