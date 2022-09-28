The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a workshop Tuesday morning to begin hammering out details involving possible changes to the town’s charter.
State Rep. David Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland attended the meeting as well, while Alderman Scott Bullington was absent.
Numerous changes to the charter are being considered by the board, mostly dealing with when municipal elections are held and how long elected officials should serve in a term.
Changes discussed involving elections included:
- Moving Ward 2 and mayoral elections to the same year as U.S. presidential elections
- Moving Ward 1 elections to even-year non-presidential-election years
- Changing mayor and aldermen terms from two years to four years
- Moving from ward elections to at-large elections
- Removing the prohibition against a sitting alderman running for mayor
- Allowing for a sitting alderman to run for alderman and mayor at the same time
- Review the other elections in Greeneville, such as water commission and school board, to determine if those elections can be moved to even years to completely remove odd-year elections in the town
The board voiced varying levels of support and opposition to each prospective change, though no official changes were made and no votes were held.
Amending the charter will be a lengthy process.
Charter changes must be approved by Tennessee legislature, and the earliest any changes could be enacted would likely be spring 2023 once the legislature is in session.
Later this year the board will vote to send proposed changes to the legislature as public hearings must be advertised, held and possible changes amended in the time before the board holds a final vote to submit changes to the legislature.
“A charter change is very significant. It’s our founding document. It’s our bedrock foundational document, but as time changes it requires updates,” Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said Tuesday.
The discussion on changes to the charter was spurred by low participation in odd-numbered year elections, both by number of candidates and voters, and the costs associated with those elections.
“This is something we are talking about because there is not a lot of participation in these elections. Hopefully we can save some money and get some more voter participation,” Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty said.
According to data provided by the Greene County Election Commission office, fewer than 1,000 people voted in four of Greeneville’s recent odd-year elections, with only 531 voting in Aug. 2021.
The 2021 municipal election cost Greeneville $20,984 to hold.
When Greeneville elections are held on even-numbered years in conjunction with countywide, federal or state elections, there is little to no cost to the town.
According to Tennessee law, if a municipal election is held in conjunction with a countywide election, only expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred in conducting the countywide election would have to be paid by the municipality.
The board reached a consensus that the town charter should be changed to align Greeneville elections with other county, state and federal elections on even-numbered years, and in doing so change aldermen and mayoral terms from two-year terms to four-year terms.
Four-year aldermen and mayoral terms would be utilized in order to better align with other elections, and to allow for two aldermen to be up for election every four years, rather than the entire board every two years.
“I think we need to keep staggered elections,” Smith said.
Smith did tell the board that the changes in term length and election years would lead to some elections before all is solidly aligned. Some terms for aldermen could be extended to three years initially to align elections, and water commissioner terms could be extended by one year, as well. Law stipulates that terms for sitting officials can only be lengthened, not shorted, which complicates the election alignment process.
“It’s going to be quirky for several election cycles to get there,” Smith said.
“Going to a four-year term is worth whatever headache we have to go through to get it there. I strongly believe a four-year term makes more sense for our taxpayers. I believe we will have more people run for office as well. It makes it less expensive and it opens doors for people who want to run, but feel like they can’t afford to do it every two years,” Alderwoman Kristin Girton said.
“Let’s go to four-year terms if we are going to line everything up,” Alderman Tim Teague said.
The board showed less support for changing the town charter in respect to the election of aldermen from a ward system to a townwide at-large system.
“I am inclined not to go for at-large for the aldermen. One reason is I’ve always tried to stay real close to the people I represent. I know it’s a small town, but I feel pretty strongly about the grass roots,” Alderwoman Ginny Kidwell said.
“I feel like at-large takes away from having representation from both sides of town. You could have people from one neighborhood representing all of town,” Girton said.
Teague said that if someone called him from the 1st Ward in town, he would still look to assist them even though he was elected from the 2nd Ward.
When discussing changing to at-large elections, Teague noted that he felt “lukewarm on it.”
“I suggest we stick with the way the wards are since there are not strong feelings to changing it,” Doty said.
“I think that’s a good idea, too,” Teague said.
Smith told the board that the charter should be changed to allow the board to adjust the line that divides the wards as the populations in the town limits are likely to fluctuate in the coming years.
“If we keep the wards we may want to change the charter to give the board the authority to change the division between the two wards as population dictates,” Smith said.
Currently, the town charter designates Church Street as the division between the two wards. Smith said the charter could be changed to allow the board to adjust the boundary between the wards as population dictates, similar to how the Greene County Commission redistricts the seven commission districts according to population.
Currently the population between the two wards is fairly even, with only about a 5% difference in population, according to Smith.
If the board did not change the charter to allow for the board to change the dividing line, the board would have to reopen its charter and send it through the state legislative process every time they wanted to change the dividing line between the wards.
The board also did not voice support for changing the prohibition on having a sitting alderman run for mayor. They also did not support allowing a candidate to run for alderman and mayor simultaneously.
In the 2022 mayoral election, then-alderman Doty had to give up his alderman seat in order to run for mayor.
A 2013 charter change instituted the prohibition on sitting aldermen running for the mayor’s seat.
The mayoral election has historically been held in conjunction with the 2nd Ward aldermen elections. This means that sitting 1st Ward aldermen could have an “unfair advantage” in being able to run for mayor without losing their seat, while 2nd Ward aldermen would have to give up their seat in order to run for mayor.
“It was an equity argument. It was put in for equity purposes between the two wards,” Smith said of the 2013 charter change.
The board also voiced support for a change in nomenclature in regards to its title.
Teague brought up the idea of changing the name of the board to a city council rather than a board of mayor and aldermen, and the board agreed with the idea.
If the prospective change were to become final, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen could become the Greeneville town or city council.
Smith agreed that the change would make sense, and told the board that the term “council” would fit their activities and responsibilities as well as making more clear the name of the town’s government as not everyone is familiar with the term alderman.
Smith also told the board that the title of his position could be changed from “city administrator” to “city manager” to better align with his role as well, to which the board agreed.
Smith told the board that he would dig into the changes in “semantics.”
The board also voiced support for amending the language in the town’s charter that states “the sum borrowed at no time exceed 5% of the assessed valuation of the taxable property located within the corporate limits.”
According to Greeneville Financial Director Lora Young, the town is currently at 7.1% of its borrowing capacity, and will be at 5.6% in 2026 with debt roll offs and 4% in 2028 if no new borrowing occurs.
Smith explained that the charter language was unnecessary as Tennessee state code and comptroller dictates borrowing limitations be in the town’s debt policy, and that the debt policy is what must be followed.
“Tennessee code trumps the charter,” Smith said.
Young said that most municipalities have a borrowing limit of 10% in their debt policies, and that the board could adjust the debt limit in the debt policy if they so choose each year.
“The comptroller would tell them to reign it back in if they need to,” Young said.
The board agreed that the language could be amended in the charter to refer to the town’s debt policy. The debt policy would then contain the debt limit percentage.
No changes were finalized by the board on Tuesday, and discussions on the charter will continue before final votes and public hearings are held.
Smith said that he would be in close discussion with City Attorney Ron Woods on formulating the possible charter changes.
Hawk and Southerland were supportive of the board’s desire to explore changes to the charter, and were optimistic that it would pass through the state legislature without issue.
The board will send the desired changes to the legislature, where they will be reviewed by attorneys at the State House before going through the state legislative process.
“Right now our attorneys aren’t that busy. Right now at the offices they aren’t busy at all. They will get busy in January and February,” Southerland said to the board. Southerland told the board that the review by attorneys could be done quickly if they received the charter changes by the end of the year.
Hawk said that he had confidence that Woods would write the charter well and that would help prevent the charter changes from becoming ensnared at the capital. If done right, the review by state attorneys may only take days, according to Hawk.
“Ron (Woods) has written charters before so the review with state legislative attorneys should be easy,” Hawk said. “It’s important to get it perfect before we take it down to Nashville.”