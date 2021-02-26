Discussion of downtown projects, regulation revisions, a rezoning and purchases for town departments fill a long agenda for the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of a proposal from Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers to design a Depot Street culvert and an update on the downtown parking project. The board approved the purchase of the Adams building property on Crowfoot Alley between Summer and Irish streets last year as part of an effort to create additional parking downtown.
Public hearings will be held for two Zoning Ordinance regulation changes and a proposed residential rezoning for property on North Rufe Taylor Road will be held during the meeting. All three will also be considered by the board on second and final reading.
The regulation revisions involve single family planned unit developments. One revision would increase lot coverage allowed for the primary structure on the lot and reduce minimum front, side and rear yard setback requirements for planned unit developments in which lots are individually owned that include the structure and surrounding yard space.
The other regulation revision concerns setbacks to better clarify what structures are allowed within the setback space, such as driveways and fences, and the methodology used to determine setback distances.
The rezoning would be to change the designation for an 88.41-property on North Rufe Taylor Road from R-3 medium density residential to B-4 arterial business district. A residential planned unit development is proposed for a portion of the parcel.
The board will also consider equipment purchases for the Greeneville Police Department and a purchase of two truck-mounted message boards for the town’s Public Works Department.
Also to be considered is repair of a bulldozer used at the Greeneville-Greene County Demolition Landfill and Transfer Station for Public Works and options for a garbage truck purchase by Public Works.
The board will also consider changes to the town’s payroll services and a request to close portions of downtown streets for the Iris Festival in May, and members will discuss the fiscal year 2021-22 capital budget plan.