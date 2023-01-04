The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman gave final approval to an ordinance rezoning a parcel of property after a public hearing during its meeting Tuesday.
The board tabled discussion and action on funding an update to the Town of Greeneville’s pay plan for town employees.
The approved ordinance rezones a portion of property near 1806 W. Main Street to B-1 (Neighborhood Business) from R-2 (Medium Density Residential).
The stated use for the portion of the property requested for rezoning is to construct a new Marathon Convenience Store and gas station, similar in appearance to the existing facility directly across the street from the property.
According to developers, the new building will be larger and an improvement on the current facility, and Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the board that the relocation of the station would lead to safety improvements for the intersection of West Main Street and Marshall Lane and have safer ingress and egress than the current site.
The current site has large sections of open uncontrolled access to and from West Main Street and Marshall Lane, which Davenport says presents safety issues. He told the board that the new site will allow for more controlled access to the site.
“I do believe this would help improve the safety of the situation,” Davenport said.
Davenport also noted that if a new business moves into the building at the site once the gas station moves across the road, that the new business would have to comply to stricter access guidelines since it would be a change of use of the business.
The new gas station and convenience store will be required to plant evergreen trees as buffers along the borders of the site.
The rezoning ordinance was give initial approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Dec. 21 meeting. A public hearing and second approval were required for the rezoning to be finalized.
PAY PLAN TABLED
Instead of considering a new pay plan Tuesday, the board will instead discuss options for funding an update to the pay plan during its planning retreat on Jan. 12 in an effort to develop a fuller understanding of the issue.
Town of Greeneville Human Resources Director Patsy Fuller told the board that she would give them any information they needed to discuss the issue at their retreat, and said that she felt an update to the plan was necessary.
“Inflation is hurting a lot of folks, and that includes our employees,” Fuller said. She said that an update to pay should be considered “with inflation and pays rising all around us, for us to be competitive and keep our good people.”
Alderman Tim Teague agreed with Fuller before making the motion to table the issue.
“We want the Town of Greeneville to be a career job, not just a job,” Teague said.
Currently, about $8.4 million is allocated to paying town employees annually.
Fuller provided a memo to the board including four options to consider for funding the pay plan to meet employee recruiting and retention goals.
Each of the four options would push the amount of annual funding put toward pay from the current $8.4 million to over $9 million.
Option one would cost $9.12 million annually, option two would cost $9.16 million, option three would cost $9.2 million and option four would cost about $9.4 million annually.
The Town of Greeneville Beer Board met briefly after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and approved an application for on-premises consumption at Casa Express, 915 Tusculum Blvd. The board had previously tabled the application to examine the town’s municipal codes.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved an amendment to the Greeneville Municipal Code that changed the measurement points for the 200-foot limit of selling alcohol near a public recreation facility. The change moved the line of measurement from the recreational facility property line to the fence of the recreation area.
The change was driven by a request from Casa Express restaurant owner Abderrahman Elmoumni to sell beer at the restaurant for on-premises consumption.
The restaurant is located over 200 feet from the Eastview splash pad and recreation center facilities, but not from the property line.
The change in code now permits Casa Express to sell beer to be consumed at the restaurant location.