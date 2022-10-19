The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave initial approval to resolutions increasing the water tap fees and sewer tap fees of the Greeneville Water Commission during its meeting Tuesday.
The resolutions increasing fees will require a second reading and vote in addition to a public hearing at a future meeting of the board.
The current cost of a three-quarter-inch water tap, which is what most residential customers purchase, is $800, and a sewer tap is $1,000 for those living inside the city limits of Greeneville. Customers must also pay the cost of any asphalt or concrete needed.
The Water Commission unanimously recommended in September that the fee for a water tap be increased to $1,800 and the fee for a sewer tap be increased to $2,000.
For those outside the city limits, the current cost is $1,600 for a water tap and $2,000 for a sewer tap. It was recommended that those fees also be raised to $2,300 for a water tap and $2,500 for a sewer tap.
Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White informed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the Water Commission feels the fee increase is needed due to rising material costs. White told the board that the Water Commission is taking a financial loss on every tap installed and that materials costs had gone up “30% to 40%” recently.
“As you know, costs are rising on everything. We have not had an increase on our tap fees since 2009,” White said. “We are not even meeting our materials costs right now on that.”
White told the board that the goal of the increase is to get close to breaking even on the expense of installing a tap.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen must approve fee and rate increases for them to go into effect.
After consultation with Town of Greeneville Attorney Ron Woods, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen tabled a resolution amending the town’s charter to increase the terms of alderman and mayor to four years and to align other local elections to even year dates. The resolution would also change the name of the town’s governing body to a city council, and allow the dividing line between the two town wards to be moved from Church Street if deemed necessary by population changes in order to keep the wards relatively even.
The board expressed to Woods that they would like to see certain parts of the charter clarified that appear ambiguous, and that they would like to be able to read the finished draft in its entirety before voting to send it to the Tennessee Legislature for approval as final tweaks to language are made.
The changes would have to be approved by both houses of the Tennessee legislature before being given final approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2023.
The board also approved the purchase 120 tons of rock salt for the Public Works Department.
The board tabled a decision on a cell phone plan policy and appointed Mayor Cal Doty, City Administrator Todd Smith, Human Resources employees Patsy Fuller and Andrew Kerr as representatives of the Town of Greeneville in negotiating a cell phone plan and obtaining information from wireless carriers