Greeneville residents could see their water bill increase under a proposal given tentative approval by the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
At its meeting Tuesday, the board conducted the first reading and voted to approve an ordinance that would increase the rates and charges for water service and sewer service.
The ordinance requires a second reading and vote.
Laura White, the superintendent of the Greeneville Water Commission, presented the plan to the board.
The plan White presented would entail a 5 percent rate increase starting Aug. 1. That would mean the monthly service fee would go from $8.50 to $9. The water rate for the first 1,000 cubic feet per month would go from $1.30 per 100 cubic feet to $1.37 per 100 cubic feet. The water rate for the next 1,000 cubic feet per month would increase from $1.25 per 100 cubic feet to $1.31 per 100 cubic feet. All water used over 2,000 cubic feet per month would see a rate increase from $1.20 per 100 cubic feet to $1.26 per 100 cubic feet.
White noted that these changes will equal about a $2 increase on the average citizen’s monthly water bill.
“2015 was the last time we had a rate increase,” noted White.
According to White the cost of pipe that the Water Commission uses has gone up 30 percent and the cost of chemicals has gone up 10 percent. Without a rate increase, the Water Commission could end up with a fiscal shortfall that could trigger issues with the State Comptroller’s office. White hopes that this rate increase will stave off any action from the State Comptroller.
The proposal also includes provisions that would increase the water rates another 5 percent next July, however the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would likely review how necessary a second increase would be next summer after a year with the new rates.
The board approved the 5 percent increase in rates upon first reading. However it will need to be approved after its second reading at the next meeting for it to become final.
Among other business at the meeting, a $38.8 million operating budget for the next fiscal year was given final approval and there was a discussion on the a possibility of instituting a city hotel tax sometime in the future.
The Greeneville Police Department was also given permission to apply for a grant that would allow them to hire more officers, and Lt. Chris Bowers was honored for his 27 years of service to the Greeneville Fire Department.