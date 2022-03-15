The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave initial approval Tuesday to a zoning ordinance change allowing some smaller lots in planned unit developments.
The board also received information about new business construction, approved a the purchase of a dump truck and got an update on the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project.
The zoning change stipulates that a maximum of 30% of the lots in a planned unit development may be reduced in size by a maximum of 20%.
The change was prompted by a request for smaller lot sizes by the developer of the Greene City housing development on North Rufe Taylor Road.
The developer of the property, Landstar Development, requested a change to zoning regulations to allow for lot sizes and widths smaller than what is currently allowed by zoning regulations.
The proposed change will require a public hearing and second reading at the next meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen before they are given final approval.
Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the board that the zoning changes were due to a lack of land left in the Greeneville city limits and developers looking to maximize the few properties left.
“Unfortunately we are in a situation where we are slowly running out of property. Developers are trying to maximize their properties as best they can," Davenport said.
BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION
Davenport informed the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday that two new businesses are going to be constructed in Greeneville in the near future.
Davenport said a Planet Fitness gym is going to be built near the Baileyton Road exit of East Andrew Johnson Highway, and ground is to be broken in August for a previously announced new Tractor Supply Company in the Greeneville Commons.
According to Davenport, the new Tractor Supply Company will be the most updated and modernized store the company has constructed. The retail chain, which currently operates a store on the 11E Bypass announced plans in late 2020 for a 22,841-square-foot building adjacent to the Burkes Outlet on what is now an undeveloped outer parcel.
DUMP TRUCK PURCHASE
The board also approved a dump truck purchase for public works.
The Public Works Department requested the purchase of a Ford F-750 dump truck with an 11-foot dump bed at a cost of $91,901.
This item was originally to be requested in the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget. However, while obtaining budget quotes Public Works Director Brad Peters was informed by the town's truck dealer that there is an approximate 30-month wait time for new chassis orders.
The dealer, Ford of Murfreesboro, had one remaining 2022 chassis in stock.
Town officials decided to make the purchase now in order to avoid the 30-month wait.
Public Works had $85,000 budgeted for a snowplow and salt spreader in the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget that had not yet been purchased.
Public Works will use that funding to purchase the dump truck, and push the purchase of the snowplow and salt spreader to next year's budget. The extra $6,901 will be absorbed using money from the “Materials” line item of the State Street Aid budget.
PARKING PROJECT
The Crowfoot Alley parking lot project will begin as soon as next week, according to Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels.
Once constructed, the new parking lot will have 103 available parking spots. The goal of project is to provide more parking for visitors to the downtown area.
The Town of Greeneville budgeted about $640,000 for the project.
The project has been delayed as the town waits for the business P.T. Solutions to move to a new building so that its current building can be demolished as part of the project. P.T. Solutions’ future place of business has been under renovation for the past few months, but Daniels signaled Tuesday that the business would be moving imminently.
According to Daniels, the demolition for the project should be able to begin by next week.
"I really do think that we will be clear to start work there next week," Daniels said.
Daniels also took a moment to congratulate Greeneville High School basketball player Ja'Kobi Gillespie on being named Class 3A Mr. Basketball.
Gillespie is the first Greene Devil and the first player from Northeast Tennessee to earn the highest individual honor for basketball in the state in the 37-year history of the award.
"This is the first time that has ever happened here in East Tennessee for decades, so we want to congratulate him," Daniels said. "If you haven't seen him or the basketball team play they are something to watch."
Daniels expressed further pride in the Greeneville High School and North Greene High School boys and girls basketball teams earning state tournament berths.