The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen recognized retiring Police Chief Tim Ward on Tuesday for his 33 years of service to the Greeneville Police Department.
The recognition came at the conclusion of the board’s regular meeting, during which it approved a change to the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project and the purchases of scoreboards and public works equipment.
Ward is retiring at the end of March.
"He has been an asset to our town. On behalf of the Town of Greeneville, I want to thank Tim (Ward) for his 33 years of service," Mayor Cal Doty said.
Aldermen Scott Bullington and Tim Teague expressed gratitude for Ward's service.
"Tim (Ward) has done a great job for our community. He has really put a lot time into making the police department better and striving to make our community better," Bullington said.
"You have done such a great job at the police department and I know you're going to be missed. I appreciate you," Teague said.
Doty presented Ward with a commemorative plaque and Ward thanked the board for their appreciation.
"I had big shoes to fill. I had great mentors. It has been my pleasure and my honor to be able to serve this community," Ward said.
CROWFOOT ALLEY
The board approved the construction of a retaining wall as a part of the ongoing Crowfoot Alley parking lot project during its meeting Tuesday.
The board approved a change order from Summers-Taylor that will allow a retaining wall to be added to the project.
The change order will add $22,000 to the project cost. The cost will be split evenly between the Town of Greeneville and SNM Investments. Therefore, the cost to the town will be $11,000, according to Town of Greeneville Assistant City Administrator Cathy Osborne.
The change order adds the repair and expansion of an existing retaining wall at the northwest corner of the parking lot project to the project’s scope.
Teague said that water drains to a catch basin in that area, and Osborne said structures in the area have had flooding issues due to that drainage. The retaining wall will help remedy the issue, according to Osborne.
The current contract price is about $742,000. With the approval of the change order, the contract price will increase to about $764,000.
PURCHASES APPROVED
The board approved a bid to purchase 18 scoreboards for the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department.
The scoreboards will be funded by an $86,000 donation by Tommie’s Plumbing and Tommie Haire. Doty read a letter thanking Haire for "one of the largest private donations the department has ever received."
The scoreboards will replace aging scoreboards at the EastView Recreation Center and be used as new scoreboards at the sand volleyball pits being constructed at Hardin Park.
The board also approved the purchase of an asphalt roller and multiple roll-off containers for the Greeneville Public Works Department. The asphalt roller will cost $45,736 and the containers will cost $68,885.