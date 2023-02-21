The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen dealt quickly with a brief agenda during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
In a meeting that lasted about 20 minutes, the board dealt with only a few items, including a budget amendment and two special event sign requests.
The board approved an ordinance on first reading to amend the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The Town of Greeneville has seen higher revenues than budgeted for the fiscal year.
The town is now expecting to take in $250,000 more in local sales tax than budgeted, $62,500 more in hotel tax revenue, and $25,000 in state sales tax revenue.
“We are ahead on our state and local sales tax and on our hotel motel tax,” Greeneville Finance Director Lora Young told the board.
Young said that the state Comptroller’s office “strongly encourages” municipalities and counties to monitor their spending and budgets throughout the year and adjustments as a result of that monitoring come in the form of budget amendments.
The board approved a special sign request for a fundraising bake sale benefiting Gifts for Kids and approved a special event sign request for a first time home buyers workshop at the Greene County Partnership.
Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White announced at the meeting that the Water Commission had received about $2 million in grant funding that it applied for in 2022.
White said that about $1 million of the funding will go toward installing a new generator at the Greeneville Water Commission’s water treatment plant and $1 million will be used for sewer rehabilitation projects. Some funding will also go to a waterline replacement project at the new Boys & Girls Club facility.
Alderman Scott Bullington announced plans at the meeting for all the scoreboards at the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Center to be replaced thanks to a sponsorship and funding provided by Tommie’s Plumbing and Tommie Haire.
The scoreboard replacement project is now being put out to bid.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton called the replacement of the scoreboards courtesy of Tommie’s Plumbing “an incredible gift.”
The board also expressed gratitude to Andrew Hay for his work on restoring more than 20 benches in downtown Greeneville through his Eagle Scout project.
Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty presented Hay with a Town of Greeneville challenge coin.
“We are so fortunate to live in a place and in a town with people who are willing to give back,” Doty said.