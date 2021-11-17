The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen conditionally committed $109,333 to an expansion of the welding program at the Greene Technology Center during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The funding is conditional on Greene County committing $218,667 to the project, which is its of the cost of the project according to Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells.
The expansion would add more than 2,000 square feet, which would allow more adult students to take Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown’s course at the technology center, which Wells said currently has a waiting list, as well as for more high school students to actively practice welding during the day. The current welding laboratory is just under 2,500 square feet.
Currently, there is not enough space to house enough welding stations for all students in the welding program. According to Wells, half of the students are having to wait while others weld. The expansion would alleviate that issue.
"This request is not for a cosmetic improvement or enhancement, it is for growth of the training capacity in our welding area," Wells said.
Wells will go before the Greene County Education Committee in January to begin the funding request process from the county.
The board also unanimously voted to begin the process of purchasing a new fire truck for the Greeneville Fire Department.
The department has been having maintenance issues with some of its trucks, with multiple trucks being out of service in recent months. As a result, the department has had to push a 1985 model fire engine into service, and Fire Chief Allan Shipley is concerned with the longevity of the older engine.
Supply chain concerns are also a driving factor for the board in deciding to begin the purchase process now.
"Manufacturers currently have lead times of 14 to 24 months on fire apparatus," Shipley wrote in a letter to City Administrator Todd Smith.
By beginning the process now, the board hopes that a new fire engine will arrive in sync with the Fire Department's engine replacement schedule.
The board also honored Greeneville Police Department retiree David Shell for his service to Greeneville.
"I have been blessed to work for this city for almost 13 years," Shell said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved the purchase of garbage truck for $261,500.
A 27 cubic yard automated garbage truck will be purchased instead of the 18 cubic yard truck that was approved last month. The 27 cubic yard truck will cost about $30,000 more than the 18 cubic yard truck.
"The truck fits our needs," Smith said.
The board approved the closing of a portion of Academy Street for the Shop Small Greene event on Nov. 27.
The board also approved closing portions of Bohannon Avenue and Main Street for the Greeneville Christmas Parade on Dec. 5.