The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard a request for additional staffing in the Greeneville Fire Department amid an operations report Tuesday, and approved a grant that would fund more fire department employees for a period of three years.
The request came out of a First Responder Committee report presented by Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley to the board on the effectiveness of a medical response vehicle put into service in November 2022 and the staffing levels needed for the fire department to meet minimum fire protection standards and operate its equipment at maximum efficiency.
The Greeneville Fire Department placed a mini pumper into service for medical and rescue response in the Town of Greeneville in November 2022. During the time period since then, Shipley and the Greeneville Fire Department have seen the vehicle being used to positive effect.
Shipley detailed the positives of having a mini pumper vehicle dedicated for medical service in a letter he sent to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on March 1.
According to Shipley, the truck was designated as Rescue 3 and stationed at Fire Station 3 on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
"Rescue 3 is specialized for medical and rescue response. With it being a smaller apparatus, it would allow for a rapid medical response to a large portion of the city. Also, allowing us access to areas with reduced driveways and bridges. Another benefit is to help reduce wear and tear on the larger apparatus while keeping them available for other calls for service," Shipley said in the letter to the board. "With the demand for medical response ever increasing and on scene times up to one hour, this truck couldn’t have come at a better time."
Shipley enumerated multiple positive effects the rescue truck has had on service in a bulleted list in the letter. Shipley noted that the positives of the rescue vehicle are that it is smaller and easier to maneuver through traffic, it is more economical to operate, its response areas included Engine 3,1, and 4’s zones and extended medical calls don’t tie up front-line engines.
Shipley did note that a negative of the rescue vehicle is that it requires two additional fire department staff to utilize.
According to Shipley, staffing for the truck during the "trial" use of the vehicle since November has been filled by off-duty personnel.
Data collection for the effectiveness of the rescue vehicle was scheduled for a longer time frame, according to Shipley, but the data collection "trial" was interrupted due to front-line engine failure issues.
Shipley provided the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with a First Responder Committee report that calls for additional personnel to be hired to the Greeneville Fire Department. The report requests that six additional personnel be hired.
According to the report, the last time the Greeneville Fire Department saw an increase in "daily staffing levels" was 2005, when one employee was added. The department has been operating with 43 personnel plus administrative staff since then.
The report details that in 2005 there were 300 calls for service to the fire department, including burn permits.
In 2022, the Greeneville Fire Department received 1,506 calls for service, with 705 of those calls being related to a medical response. The report notes that at the fire department's current call rate for this year, the total number of calls in 2023 is expected to be over 1,800, which would be a 600% increase in call volume since the last time the department's personnel increased in 2005.
"Fully funding the staffing for the rescue pumper would be very beneficial to our response abilities. This would require the hiring of 2 additional personnel per shift (total of 6) which would allow us to staff the unit to answer calls 24/7," the report says.
The report outlines what the First Responder Committee sees as benefits to hiring six more staff to the fire department.
According to the report, the new hires would allow the fully staffed truck to operated 24/7 with a rapid medical response to a large majority of the city and reduce wear and tear on larger apparatuses while keeping them available for other calls for which they are specialized.
The fully staffed truck, for medical response and rescue, would allow the fire department to put more personnel and specialized equipment on the scene of motor vehicle accidents, according to the report. It also allows the workload at accidents to be shared without tying up as many fire suppression apparatuses and decreases scene times.
An increase in staffing would also allow the fire department to meet the National Fire Protection Agency standard for minimum initial structure fire response for residential structure fires, which the reports says make up most of the fires the fire department responds to in the city limits.
Currently, the fire department falls short of the National Fire Protection Agency minimum of 17 firefighters needed to resolve a residential structure fire incident, as the national agency has increased its minimum standards.
According to the report, the Greeneville Fire Department is staffing its shifts at "minimum staffing" levels 56% of the time. Minimum staffing includes nine personnel. A fully staffed shift includes 13 personnel, and the report notes that shifts are fully staffed only 2% of the time.
"This is by no means a cost free or 'cure all' solution to our staffing needs, but we feel it is a long overdue step in the right direction in meeting our mission of providing high quality customer service to the Town of Greeneville's citizens and visitors," the report says.
Shipley told the board on Tuesday that the Rescue Squad, which also serves the entire county, has had been struggling with personnel issues due to it being "harder and harder to get volunteers" for the organization and that the Rescue Squad gets tied up more often with less personnel.
Shipley also noted that time on scene for accidents had gone from around 10 minutes to up to an hour. Shipley said that sometimes fire department personnel must remain with patients if they are the highest qualified paramedic, which is required by code.
Shipley also said that as new homes are built in Greeneville, the town's Insurance Services Office rating could be affected if staffing issues are not addressed. The rating determines how well-equipped fire departments are to protect communities. The rating affects home insurance rates.
A grant is available that would fund the six new positions for three years if it were awarded to the town.
Alderwoman Ginny Kidwell said she supported increasing staffing through the grant and through the regular budget cycle.
"We are jeopardizing not just our community but our personnel when they are on the job," Kidwell said. "This is a catastrophic accident waiting to happen."
Kidwell said the fire department had taken on extra duties and equipment but had not addressed personnel issues.
"I feel very, very strongly and support the grant for the personnel and without the grant in the regular budget cycle," Kidwell said. "We are already providing the service, we just aren't staffing it."
Shipley said he felt like it was his responsibility to bring the staffing concerns to the board.
"I feel like I've got an obligation to the men and women that serve for me that they will go home safe," Shipley said.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton expressed a similar sentiment.
"We need to make sure our staffing levels are safe for our firefighters and safe for our community," Girton.
City Administrator Todd Smith said that he wanted to make sure the board was comfortable with the proposal.
"We are increasing our level of service, and I want to make sure the board is comfortable with that level of service. We are on a growth pattern from a residential standpoint," Smith said.
The board approved a resolution authorizing the Town of Greeneville to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency called the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. The grant would be up to $435,000. Funding for the grant is 100% federal funds, with no local match required.
The fire department will be notified in the summer if it has been awarded the grant and, if it gets the grant, would have 180 days to make the necessary hires to fill the new positions.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also approved an ordinance on second and final reading to amend the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The Town of Greeneville has seen higher revenues than budgeted for the fiscal year.
The town is now expecting to take in $250,000 more in local sales tax than budgeted, $62,500 more in hotel tax revenue, and $25,000 in state sales tax revenue.
“We are ahead on our state and local sales tax and on our hotel motel tax,” Greeneville Finance Director Lora Young told the board in February at the ordinance's first reading.
Young said that the state Comptroller’s office “strongly encourages” municipalities and counties to monitor their spending and budgets throughout the year and adjustments as a result of that monitoring come in the form of budget amendments.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen also approved special event requests to close Academy Street and portions of College, Summer, and Depot streets for the 28th Annual Iris Festival, Sundown on Depot and the Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival 3 Mile Walk.
In addition, the board approved a special event sign request for the BRAG Co. Cycling Event being held May 21 and a special event sign request for the Women's Club Holiday Bazaar.
The board approved the reappointment of Dr. Jamie Parman-Ryans to the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission for a five-year term.